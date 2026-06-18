Il Mulino to Host Special "Tour of Italy" Tasting Events at Walt Disney World Swan
No, it's not THAT Tour of Italy
A special new series of dining events are taking over a favorite restaurant on select nights at the Walt Disney World Swan.
What's Happening:
- This summer, guests can take their palate on a journey with an all-new Tour of Italy wine dinner series from Il Mulino at the Walt Disney World Swan.
- One night per month from June to September, guests will embark on a 6-course culinary journey through Italy, enjoying a one-night-only chef-curated tasting menu paired alongside wines from two different regions per month.
- It starts this month on June 25, with a night focused on Veneto & Tuscany, followed by:
- July 16 – Umbria & Abruzzo
- August 20 – Campania & Calabria
- September 24 – Sicily & Sardegna
- Each event night is $175 per person, and can be booked at the official OpenTable for the Il Mulino New York Trattoria at the Walt Disney World Swan.
The Eatery:
- Located inside the Walt Disney World Swan Hotel, Il Mulino is the Orlando outpost of the well-known New York Italian restaurant brand.
- The restaurant focuses on central Italian and Abruzzese-inspired cuisine in a polished, contemporary setting with exposed brick, dark wood, and an open kitchen.
- The menu changes over time, but Il Mulino is known for House-made pastas, Veal dishes (especially Veal Milanese), Seafood dishes, Wood-fired pizzas, Traditional antipasti and risotto, and an extensive collection of Italian wine selections.
- It's also a big hit with a lot of Walt Disney World guests who frequent the destination, as its outside of the official Disney restaurant catalog, but still incredibly convenient for those visiting EPCOT or Disney's Hollywood Studios and the surrounding resort hotels, as the restaurant is located in the Walt Disney World Swan.
- For more information on booking your trip to Walt Disney World around these special event dates, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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