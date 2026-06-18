Hurly Burly Entertainment Venue Coming Soon to Disney's BoardWalk
From family friendly fun during the day, to live music at night – Hurly Burly will bring new life to Disney's BoardWalk.
Walt Disney World is getting ready to breathe some new life into Disney's BoardWalk with the addition of Hurly Burly – a new, yet historic seaside theatre.
What's Happening:
- Disney’s BoardWalk has long been known for its timeless charm, lively atmosphere and unique mix of dining, shopping, and nightlife. Inspired by turn-of-the-century coastal boardwalks like those found in Atlantic City and Coney Island, this waterfront promenade remains a favorite place to relax and play along Crescent Lake.
- Now, almost 30 years since its opening, some new life is coming to the entertainment district – specifically in the form of Hurly Burly.
- Tucked along the waterfront, Hurly-Burly will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century.
- In the afternoon, the venue will host family-friendly activities like trivia and other games led by a charismatic host.
- By night, Hurly-Burly will transition into a live music venue, welcoming guests 21-and-over to unwind with classic, coastal-inspired cocktails and tasty light bites, while enjoying a variety of musical entertainment that perfectly complements the BoardWalk’s other unique offerings.
- Disney has not confirmed where Hurly Burly will be located, but we'd assume it will take over for the former Jellyrolls location – which permanently closed back in April 2025.
Basin on the BoardWalk:
- But that's not the only new thing coming to the BoardWalk, as Basin, which currently has a location at Disney Springs and the Grand Floridian, will be opening up a new location.
- Basin on the BoardWalk will offer a sensory shopping experience that feels both timeless and distinctly new.
- Inside, you’ll discover a curated collection of handcrafted products made with quality ingredients, including natural soaps, botanical bath salts, bath bombs, body butters, lip salves, shampoo and conditioner bars, and more.
- Disney also teased that a new quick-service restaurant will be coming soon to Disney’s BoardWalk, with more information to be shared later this summer.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Meet the team behind Cinderella Castle's magical transformation – which is now officially complete at the Magic Kingdom.
- A special new series of dining events are taking over a favorite restaurant on select nights at the Walt Disney World Swan.
- Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. have once again rolled out their food truck into Disney Springs, this time to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 with some special offerings.
- Disney has shared concept art for The Wetlands – a sweeping outdoor recreation area including splash pads, a lazy river and more – part of the new Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com