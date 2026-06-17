Photos: Joffrey's Coffee Brings Out Their Own Toy Truck to Celebrate "Toy Story 5" at Disney Springs
Okay, it's not actually toy-sized, but it's still a whole lot of caffeinated fun!
Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. have once again rolled out their food truck into Disney Springs, this time to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 with some special offerings.
What's Happening:
- A temporary Joffrey’s Coffee food truck has popped up at Disney Springs in celebration of Pixar's Toy Story 5.
- Specifically, guests will conveniently find this truck between the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres entrances near Planet Hollywood – making for a perfect pre or post-movie treat.
- The truck, which was previously brought out for the release of Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, features Toy Story 5 artwork on the side, alongside advertisements for Joffrey's trio of new Toy Story-themed brews.
- It doesn't look like bags of these brews are available at the truck, but guests can pick them up from Joffrey's main location over in The Landing.
- What you can get here is the Round 'Em Up Cold Brew, a special take on the Round 'Em Up Latte speciality drink available at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The specialty cold brew features French Roast cold brew with Cookie Butter and Caramel Syrup, topped with whipped cream, animal crackers, and M&M Minis Milk Chocolate Candies.
- Other Joffrey’s menu staples are also available at the location.
- Be sure to head to Disney Springs soon, as the Toy Story 5 Joffrey's truck will only be around for a limited time!
- Toy Story 5 hits theaters this Friday, July 19. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Pixar's latest installment in the iconic franchise.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney has shared concept art for The Wetlands – a sweeping outdoor recreation area including splash pads, a lazy river and more – part of the new Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
- The new Level99 social gaming venue coming to Disney Springs officially has an opening date.
- New restrictions will soon be implemented on guests looking to head from Disney Springs to a Disney hotel via bus or boat.
- Disney Springs is bringing even more summer fun with the debut of a delicious new shaved ice experience from Morimoto Asia.
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