Get Your Game On: Level99 to Open at Disney Springs Later This Month
Games are better than getting Derezzed, am I right?
The new Level99 coming to Disney Springs officially has an opening date.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that a new entertainment venue has been in the works at Disney Springs, in the former site of the NBA Experience.
- Level99, the social gaming venue, was originally announced back in February of last year, promising a 46,800-square-foot venue where players can dodge axes, crack puzzles and outsmart real-world challenges in more than 60 physical and mental life-sized mini-games– the most of any Level99 venue to date.
- The themed mini-games will be dispersed throughout the first and second floors, with a two-story bar as the centerpiece of the venue.
Cooperative Challenge Rooms, competitive Player-vs-Player Duels and an interactive art scavenger hunt give players three different ways to play in a venue designed for adults and teens.
- Beyond the games, Players will find a full selection of scratch food and beverage options. Menu items will include Level99’s award-winning Detroit-style pizza, wagyu burgers and other bites as well as handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap. Players can order via a first-floor kitchen window, at the bar or pick-up beverages on satellite bar carts stationed on the second floor.
- At check-in, guests will receive an RFID-powered “Veloband,” which unlocks access to the Challenges. Players can enjoy all games in the venue for the price of admission, and attempt each game as many times as desired and in any order they like, by tapping their Veloband on an entry screen. Games are active, social and endlessly re-playable, each lasting about 1-4 minutes and designed for 2-6 Players.
- The game continues beyond one visit: Level99 saves Players’ progress, allowing them to pick up where they left off when they return to any of Level99’s locations for their next visit, providing them with the opportunity to climb the leaderboard and earn rewards.
- Now we know that tickets for the new venue will be on sale starting on Monday, June 22 at the official Level99 website with an official opening date set for Monday, June 29.
- Tickets are set to start at $29.99 per player, providing game intervals of 1.5 to 2.5 hours of play. A premium pass add-on will also be available, offering special gifts and an expedited check-in.
- The first 500 players on opening day will receive a commemorative pin.
- At opening, operating hours will be:
- Monday - Thursday: 11 am to 10 pm
- Friday: 11 am to 11 pm
- Saturday: 10 am to 11 pm
- Sunday: 10 am to 10 pm
What They're Saying:
- Level99 Founder and CEO Matt DuPlessie: “We’re thrilled to bring Level99 to Walt Disney World Resort and share it with the millions of visitors who come to Orlando each year. As a company founded on innovation and groundbreaking themed entertainment, it is a natural fit to now be at a place built on those very same ideals. We can’t wait to welcome our first Players.”
- Debbie Hart, Vice President, Disney Springs: "We know our guests love the variety of experiences here at Disney Springs and Level99 is a perfect addition to make even more fun memories with friends and family. We have over 150 ways to shop, dine and play and Level99 is adding to the experience in a big way.”
The Games:
- The Level99 Disney Springs location has teased some of the games that will be included when the location opens.
- Axe Run - Where players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes in a test of speed, focus, and agility.
- Ninja Swing - Where players test their strength using ropes to navigate a series of platforms, each one trickier than the last.
- Mansion Banquet - Where players step into the role of a party planner, solving quirky logic puzzles to match guests with their seat, entree, and drink before mealtime.
- All the games are developed, created, and designed by Level99 at their own production facility in Massachusetts.
- New games are continually designed and rotated into the various Level 99 locations.
- As of press time, there are no Disney IP based games in the venue, so those looking forward to getting a taste of the location's past (once serving has the home of DisneyQuest) will be out of luck.
- That said, the spirit is still alive with the logic and physical challenges that the new Level99 promises.
- For more information on how to get to Walt Disney World and enjoy the new Disney Springs location, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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