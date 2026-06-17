Splash Into New Concept Art for The Wetlands, The Sprawling Pool Complex Coming to Disney Lakeshore Lodge
This already looks like it could end up being one of the best pool areas at any Walt Disney World hotel.
Disney has shared concept art for The Wetlands – a sweeping outdoor recreation area including splash pads, a lazy river and more – part of the new Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
What's Happening:
- Disney Lakeshore Lodge is a new waterfront resort focused on nature and Disney storytelling, which is projected to open in summer 2027 at Walt Disney World.
- The design is inspired by Walt Disney’s love of the outdoors and classic nature-themed Disney films, and is set to feature artistic nods to movies like Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.
- We're now learning more about the sprawling pool complex for the resort, that will be nestled on the shores of Bay Lake, set to be named The Wetlands.
- The Wetlands is being designed with fun and relaxation in mind, drawing inspiration from the music and storytelling of Pocahontas.
- Drawing from the lyrics “the heron and the otter are my friends” from the beloved song “Colors of the Wind,” these vibrant spaces will celebrate the playful connections found in nature.
- Heron Shores will welcome exploration and hands‑on play with imaginative climbing features, while just around the riverbend, Otter Springs will come to life with interactive water features where little ones can cool off as they splash and slide.
- Nearby, the lazy Daydream River will invite guests to sit back and relax as the current carries them through the recreation area, offering a leisurely way to take in views of the surrounding landscape.
- Lakeside Lagoon will be the resort's zero‑entry feature pool, where guests of all ages can come together under the Florida sun, complete with a spiral waterslide that leads into the refreshing water.
- Tucked away on the opposite side of the resort, Perspective Pond will be home to a leisure pool and whirlpool spa, perfectly positioned for views of Magic Kingdom fireworks in the evenings.
- More discovery awaits as guests make their way along a scenic path through the recreation area, where they’ll uncover fun facts about the local flora and fauna that surrounds them.
More on Disney Lakeshore Lodge:
- Arriving at Disney Lakeshore Lodge, guests will follow a lush tree-lined driveway and come across a captivating porte-cochère, inspired by a bird in flight and surrounded by cascading water features.
- Large floor-to-ceiling windows will highlight natural light and scenic views inside the resort’s 967 rooms, ranging from studios to large suites.
- Each area of the resort will spark a distinct connection with nature-from cozy comfort and breathtaking beauty to moments of discovery and whimsical play.
- Plus, the resort will offer waterfront Lake Houses that will provide spacious one- and two-bedroom accommodations.
- Disney Lakeshore Lodge is expected to open in Summer 2027 at Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com