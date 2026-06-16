Shaved Ice Alert: Morimoto Asia Launches Kakigori Kool Cart at Disney Springs

Disney Springs is bringing even more summer fun with the debut of a delicious new shaved ice experience from Morimoto Asia!

What’s Happening:

This summer, there’s tons of new things to try at Disney Springs, and Disney Parks Blog is sharing all the fun headed to Walt Disney World’s premiere shopping district.

Just outside Morimoto Asia, the new Kakigori Kool cart is serving up Japan’s beloved shaved ice dessert, topped with vibrant fruity syrups and playful additions like strawberry popping boba and fresh pineapple.

This colorful and refreshing snack arrives just in time to sweeten summer days at Disney Springs.

Morimoto Asia has been a staple on Disney Springs for over a decade, becoming a fan-favorite offering, so there’s little doubt that this will be an incredibly popular offering.

But that’s not the only thing coming to Disney Springs!

We also reported today that a new interactive gaming experience Level99 would be opening up so make sure you check that out while you are there!

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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