Disney's Animal Kingdom Inviting Small Groups of Guests into New Jumping Junction Experience
The experience was slated to debut alongside Bluey's Wild World at the park
We're getting a small update about the new Jumping Junction at Disney's Animal Kingdom, one of the promised offerings as part of Bluey's Wild World that has yet to fully open.
What's Happening:
- We're getting a bit of an update regarding a promised offering at Disney's Animal Kingdom that wasn't quite ready when the rest of Bluey's Wild World recently opened at the park.
- Devotees may recall that on May 26, Bluey's Wild World opened at the Walt Disney World theme park, inviting guests aboard the Wildlife Express train to Conservation Station for fun, games, and interactive experiences.
- One of those that was promised, Jumping Junction, was not quite ready at the time the whole experience debuted. Touted as a chance to get up close with animals from Bluey's native Australia, like Kangaroos and Wallabies, guests could only step into a small entrance portal and look at the wildlife from afar.
- Animal care team cast members were on hand to tell people that they were still working on the experience, and getting the animals acclimated to what would be happening - which is a free roaming space where guests will be able to walk amongst the animals.
- Now, according to updates on the Disney Parks Blog, we're learning that guests are being invited in small groups to help the animals get used to their space and the guests who will be visiting Jumping Junction.
- More details on when the full experience will be available are set to be announced at a later time.
- To plan your trip to Walt Disney World for all the Bluey fun and more at Disney's Animal Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
What They're Saying:
- Maggie, Zoological Manager: “Eventually, we’d like to invite all our guests to have their own adventure walking through our habitat and sharing space with these amazing animals. As we’re acclimating the kangaroos and wallabies to be comfortable with guests in their space, we’re doing it very slowly and allowing the animals to let us know when they’re ready.”
Petting Zoo Down Under:
- Jumping Junction takes over an area of Conservation Station that was once known as the Affection Section, a a walk-through petting zoo that gave guests a chance to interact with domesticated animals such as goats, sheep, cattle, donkeys, pigs, and sometimes llamas while learning about animal care from Disney's animal experts.
- Jumping Junction plans to keep the walkthrough aspect of the experience the same, though now with Kangaroos and Wallabies. The important thing to remember, is similar to the former Affection Section, the animals will largely be free-roaming.
- As such, the animals (as stated) need to acclimate to the idea of the guests constantly going through their area, as this was not previously the case in past Kangaroo and Wallaby areas the park - like those in the Tree of Life Gardens at the park.
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