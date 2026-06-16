Walt Disney World Offering Special 2-Day, 2-Ticket Offer for EPCOT and Animal Kingdom
Prices begin at $199.00 for the promotion, which is available for late summer and early fall.
A special rate 2-Day, 2-Park ticket offer is coming to Walt Disney World for late summer, though it's for two specific parks.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has announced a special new 2-Day, 2-Park Ticket offer that's valid for late summer and early fall this year.
- This offer is specifically for EPCOT and Animal Kingdom and includes one day at each park. Admission to Magic Kingdom or Hollywood Studios is not included for this deal.
- This ticket may not be used to enter the same theme park more than once. Tickets are nontransferable and nonrefundable, and exclude activities/events separately priced or not open to the general public.
- Prices for the EPCOT and Animal Kingdom 2-Day, 2-Park offer start at $199.00, plus tax.
- The deal is valid for those arriving at Walt Disney World August 3 through October 3, 2026.
- This ticket can also be paired with a current deal to save up to 30& on select Disney Resorts hotels that ranges from July 30 to October 3, 2026.
- For those looking to plan a trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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