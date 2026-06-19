"Disney Celebrates America" Continues with Support of Military Families and Special Event at MacDill Air Force Base

As Disney and Blue Star Families continue their relationship, a special event took place at the MacDill Air Force Base, with a surprise gift of tickets to Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

What They're Saying:

Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families: "Throughout our long-standing relationship, Disney continues to deliver the joy of reading, helping military children navigate the unique challenges of service life. The presence of Second Lady Usha Vance at this event highlights the transformative power of literacy and powerfully underscores the national importance of supporting our military-connected youth. By fostering stability, well-being, and a love of learning for our families, we directly bolster the retention of our service members and, ultimately, the operational readiness of our force."

Susan Fox, Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Government Relations, The Walt Disney Company: "For generations, Disney has held a deep respect and admiration for military families and the sacrifices they make every day. We’re honored to bring the magic of storytelling to life reminding us that through reading, imagination, and shared stories, we can help families feel closer, no matter the distance.”