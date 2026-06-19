"Disney Celebrates America" Continues with Support of Military Families and Special Event at MacDill Air Force Base
The event saw over 200 kids and their families surprised with tickets to nearby Walt Disney World
As Disney and Blue Star Families continue their relationship, a special event took place at the MacDill Air Force Base, with a surprise gift of tickets to Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Blue Star Families (BSF) hosted a special Blue Star Books event in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company recently.
- This celebration of literacy and military family community featured a special appearance by Second Lady Usha Vance, who supported the launch of her 2026 Summer Reading Challenge - a nationwide initiative encouraging children to read in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.
- The event, held at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, welcomed more than 200 military children and their families who were all surprised with a magical gift - tickets to Walt Disney World Resort in appreciation for their service to their country.
- This announcement continues a relationship between BSF and Disney. As part of its "Disney Celebrates America" initiative marking America's 250th anniversary, The Walt Disney Company has committed $2.5 million to BSF. Over the course of this nearly 15 year collaboration, The Walt Disney Company has generously donated more than 370,000 books to military children, bringing the magic of storytelling directly to those who serve.
- The June 16th event was designed to be an immersive experience for families. Each child in attendance had the opportunity to select ten books to take home, two to share with friends, fostering a personal library and a lifelong love of reading.
- Families also went home with Blue Star Welcome Kits, which provide comfort for children navigating military moves. These kits were recently assembled by Disney VoluntEARS at Walt Disney World Resort during a day of service at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.
- In addition to book distribution, the day was filled with interactive activations and surprises, including:
- Surprise Giveaway: Disney generously gifted each attendee a one-day Park Hopper ticket to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
- Character Experiences: A special appearance by Mickey Mouse delighted families and children.
- Literacy Activities: Themed craft stations where children created Jellyfish, Green Aliens, pipe cleaner crowns, and magic wands.
- This event is one of several major activations this summer across the country, following a milestone Blue Star Books event at the Library of Congress, Broadway, on American Idol, Disney VoluntEARS events at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and more. A special screening of Toy Story 5 for military families is planned for at Camp Pendleton in southern California in the near future.
What They're Saying:
- Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families: "Throughout our long-standing relationship, Disney continues to deliver the joy of reading, helping military children navigate the unique challenges of service life. The presence of Second Lady Usha Vance at this event highlights the transformative power of literacy and powerfully underscores the national importance of supporting our military-connected youth. By fostering stability, well-being, and a love of learning for our families, we directly bolster the retention of our service members and, ultimately, the operational readiness of our force."
- Susan Fox, Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Government Relations, The Walt Disney Company: "For generations, Disney has held a deep respect and admiration for military families and the sacrifices they make every day. We’re honored to bring the magic of storytelling to life reminding us that through reading, imagination, and shared stories, we can help families feel closer, no matter the distance.”
- Usha Vance, Second Lady of the United States: "What an honor to meet many of the brave military families who have sacrificed so much in the service of our country. Navigating parenting on a military base comes with its own unique challenges, so I am thrilled to partner with and support parents as they help their kids learn and grow over the summer. Our service members and their families empower future generations to lead flourishing lives—a goal I also hope to accomplish through my childhood literacy initiative.”
Disney Celebrates America:
- We've been learning about different aspects of “Disney Celebrates America," a company-wide initiative honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States
- Disney announced a lineup of broadcast moments, parks activities, and community engagements for the celebration, including all-new details for the 24-hour multi-platform broadcast and primetime special.
- On June 29, ABC will air a 2-hour primetime special entitled Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World Resort and national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland Resort. In this coast-to-coast event, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated. The special will air from 8-10 p.m. PT/ET.
- Beginning the evening of July 3 and continuing through July 4, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic will present a 24-hour, cross-platform broadcast spanning ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates.
- Soarin’ Across America, now open at EPCOT at Walt Disney World and debuting July 2 at Disney California Adventure, has been reimagined to takes guests on a journey across the United States, spotlighting the nation’s natural beauty and iconic cityscapes in a unique way, including more than a dozen locations such as the New England coastline, Mount Rushmore, Washington, D.C., New York City, Grand Canyon West, and more.
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