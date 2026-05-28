Take Flight with a Behind the Scenes Look at Soarin’ Across America Filming

The capture of real footage is refreshing to see compared to the CGI scenes featured in the attraction.

Now that the latest version of Soarin' is open to guests at EPCOT, Disney has shared a new behind the scenes look at filming of Soarin' Across America.

What's Happening:

Now taking flight from The Land pavilion at EPCOT is the new Soarin' Across America, a celebration of America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

The third iteration of the popular attraction takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisana.

However, it's the stunning beauty of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River that is the focus of the behind the scenes footage Disney has shared.

The video showcases many aspects of production, from the use of helicopters to film the sequences, even going onboard a raft that can be seen paddling along the river in the scene.

Before that, you can also see some of the other scenes featured in the new film, all set to Bruce Broughton's update of the iconic Soarin' theme.

Be sure to check out our full POV of the attraction below, plus you can read my review for my thoughts on this latest version of Soarin'.

Disney music fans can also now stream the Soarin' Across America soundtrack on streaming platforms.

Soarin' Across America is now open at EPCOT and debuts July 2 at Disney California Adventure.

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