Soarin' Across America Soundtrack Now Available on Streaming Services
More Disney Parks music on streaming services is always a good thing!
Ahead of the attraction's official debut on May 26 at EPCOT, Disney music lovers can already listen to the Soarin' Across America soundtrack on streaming platforms.
What's Happening:
- Taking flight currently for previews at EPCOT is the new Soarin' Across America, a celebration of America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."
- The third iteration of the popular attraction takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisana.
- Now, fans can enjoy the updated soundtrack to the attraction, once again composed by prolific Disney Parks composer Bruce Broughton, from the comfort of their own home.
- The familiar Soarin' theme, originally composed by Jerry Goldsmith, is featured throughout– but this time in different stylings, like a Cajun vibe for the Louisiana scene, or a tropical vibe for the Hawaii scene.
- The soundtrack features the main theme, as well as a slightly different version dubbed "Chamber Orchestra" – both running for 4 minutes and 42 seconds.
- In addition to his work on the two most recent Soarin' scores, Broughton has composed a number of other attraction scores over the years, including Spaceship Earth, Ellen's Energy Adventure, The Timekeeper, Honey, I Shrunk the Audience, and many more.
- Stream the Soarin' Across America soundtrack for yourself now on Spotify, Apple Music, or whoever you listen to music.
- Also, be sure to check out our full POV of the attraction below, plus you can read my review for my thoughts on this latest version of Soarin'.
More Walt Disney World News:
- With the release of Toy Story 5 now just around the corner, Toy Story characters at the Disney Parks will be sporting some new accessories.
- To celebrate the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem performed a special concert at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Speaking of, you can also enjoy our complete photo and video tour of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets!
- The walls have come down, bringing The Walt Disney Studios to Disney's Hollywood Studios, and a number of characters that lie within.
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