Video: Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Rock Disney's Hollywood Studios with Mini Concert

Uncle Jesse himself even showed up to the party!

To celebrate the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem performed a special concert at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

  • During a private event at Walt Disney World, The Electric Mayhem took the stage to perform.
  • The set included "Born to Be Wild" and "Song 2," which are two of the tracks featured aboard the updated Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
  • For a finale, the band also performed their hit "Can You Picture That?"
  • In between songs, other Muppets friends made appearances, including Scooter, Pepe the King Prawn, and more.
  • Even Disney diehard John Stamos stopped by!
  • Take a look:

  • Elsewhere, a DJ kept the party going while the band took a break.

  • Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets officially debuts on May 26.
  • Ahead of that, you can check out the 30-minute celebrity-filled video loop as well as a full queue walkthrough.

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank