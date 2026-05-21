Video: Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem Rock Disney's Hollywood Studios with Mini Concert
Uncle Jesse himself even showed up to the party!
To celebrate the opening of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem performed a special concert at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- During a private event at Walt Disney World, The Electric Mayhem took the stage to perform.
- The set included "Born to Be Wild" and "Song 2," which are two of the tracks featured aboard the updated Rock 'n' Roller Coaster.
- For a finale, the band also performed their hit "Can You Picture That?"
- In between songs, other Muppets friends made appearances, including Scooter, Pepe the King Prawn, and more.
- Even Disney diehard John Stamos stopped by!
- Take a look:
- Elsewhere, a DJ kept the party going while the band took a break.
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets officially debuts on May 26.
- Ahead of that, you can check out the 30-minute celebrity-filled video loop as well as a full queue walkthrough.
- You can spend even more time in the queue by checking out our photo tour.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, Luke shared his review.
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