New PhotoPass Fun Arrives at Walt Disney World Alongside "Toy Story 5"
It's only a matter of time before Snappy becomes the mascot for Disney PhotoPass, right?
New PhotoPass Magic is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios this weekend to celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios can partake in some fun Disney PhotoPass magic shots at the park to help celebrate the arrival of Pixar's Toy Story 5.
- Starting tomorrow, June 19, through July 31, guests at the park can find the new photo ops celebrating the new film throughout the park, including a magic shot just for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Just for them. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can head over to find the Disney PhotoPass photographer near the BaseLine Tap House on Grand Avenue for a special Magic Shot featuring Jessie & Bullseye.
- For everyone, photographers in that same location will also find Magic Shots that feature some of the new characters from the film - Snappy, Smarty Pants, and Atlas.
- At both of the entrances to Toy Story Land, photographers will be equipped with a photo opportunity featuring Forky and his wife, Karen Beverly.
- In Toy Story Land itself, guests can find photographers near Rex and Jessie (closer to Roundup BBQ) and the entrance to Alien Swirling Saucers, where they can get photos with Lilypad, also from the new film.
- To visit Walt Disney World and take part in some of the Toy Story 5 fun, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
- Outside of the parks and inside the theaters, It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, with Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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