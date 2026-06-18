Foodie Guide: "Toy Story 5" Treats at the Disney Parks
There's a snack in my boot!
We are just a day away from Toy Story 5’s theatrical debut, and Disney Parks Blog has shared a list of delicious Disney Parks treats you can try to celebrate.
What’s Happening:
- Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!
- Premiering tomorrow, June 19th, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.
- Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.
- Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.
- Well, guests visiting Disney Parks around the globe can jump into delicious new flavors inspired by Toy Story 5.
- Some of the items are returning, but many are freshly revealed and definitely worth checking out!
- Check out the full list below:
Disneyland Resort
Disney California Adventure
Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff
- Forky Cake Pop
Pixar Pier
- Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper
Resort-wide / Location not specified
- Bullseye Bucket (starting June 18)
Disneyland Park
Alien Pizza Planet
- Moonliner Macaron
- The Green Drink
Tomorrowland
- Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper
Walt Disney World Resort
Magic Kingdom
- Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Woody's Lunch Box
- Lilypad Lunch Box Tart
- Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)
Disney Springs
Amorette's Patisserie
- Yodel-ay-hee-hoo! Cheesecake
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola
- Pixar Dine & Play Party experience
- Pixar-themed food offerings
Plaza Inn
- Toy Story-themed food offerings
Outdoor Vending Carts
- Toy Story-themed snacks and offerings
Shanghai Disney Resort
Stargazer Grill
- Popcorn
- Toy Story 5-themed popcorn scoops (collectible serving accessory)
Disneyland Paris
Searchlight Kiosk
- Collection of Toy Story 5 doughnuts
Worlds of Pixar Kiosk
- Bullseye Macaron
- Jessie Macaron
Ice Cream Creations
- Buzz Lightyear Magnum Bar
The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant
- Emperor Zurg Burger
- Infinity & Beyond Éclair
Fine Foods
- Alien Biscuit
- Piggy Bank Biscuit
- Forky Biscuit
Tokyo Disney Resort
Tokyo Disneyland
Pan Galactic Pizza Port
- Pizza Planet-themed menu items
- Pepperoni Pizza with star-shaped cheese slices
Tokyo Disney Resort Hotels
Toy Story Hotel
Lotso Garden Cafe
- Toy Story-themed buffet dishes
Disney Ambassador Hotel
Tick Tock Diner
- Woody-inspired menu items
- Jessie-inspired menu items
Tokyo Disneyland Hotel
Canna
- Multi-course meals
- Colorful desserts
- Children's menu options
Dreamers Lounge
- Toy Story-inspired dishes
- Special themed menu (available through August 11)
- Wherever you are in the world, there’s a Disney Park nearby ready to celebrate Toy Story 5 with you!
- For those looking to have a toy box full of fun at the Disney Parks, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Toy Story 5:
- ESPN’s "Vibe Check" Heads to Infinity and Beyond with a "Toy Story 5" Themed Episode
- Disneyland Resort Hotels Launch New Poolside Dance Parties Celebrating "Toy Story 5"
- Photos: Check Out the Toy Box of Fun at Shanghai Disneyland's Toy Story Land
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com