Foodie Guide: "Toy Story 5" Treats at the Disney Parks

We are just a day away from Toy Story 5’s theatrical debut, and Disney Parks Blog has shared a list of delicious Disney Parks treats you can try to celebrate.

What’s Happening:

Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!

Premiering tomorrow, June 19th, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

Well, guests visiting Disney Parks around the globe can jump into delicious new flavors inspired by Toy Story 5.

Some of the items are returning, but many are freshly revealed and definitely worth checking out!

Check out the full list below:

Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff

Forky Cake Pop

Pixar Pier

Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper

Resort-wide / Location not specified

Bullseye Bucket (starting June 18)

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet

Moonliner Macaron

The Green Drink

Tomorrowland

Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper

Walt Disney World Resort

Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)

Woody's Lunch Box

Lilypad Lunch Box Tart

Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)

Amorette's Patisserie

Yodel-ay-hee-hoo! Cheesecake

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola

Pixar Dine & Play Party experience

Pixar-themed food offerings

Plaza Inn

Toy Story-themed food offerings

Outdoor Vending Carts

Toy Story-themed snacks and offerings

Shanghai Disney Resort

Stargazer Grill

Popcorn

Toy Story 5-themed popcorn scoops (collectible serving accessory)

Searchlight Kiosk

Collection of Toy Story 5 doughnuts

Worlds of Pixar Kiosk

Bullseye Macaron

Jessie Macaron

Ice Cream Creations

Buzz Lightyear Magnum Bar

The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant

Emperor Zurg Burger

Infinity & Beyond Éclair

Fine Foods

Alien Biscuit

Piggy Bank Biscuit

Forky Biscuit

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disneyland

Pan Galactic Pizza Port

Pizza Planet-themed menu items

Pepperoni Pizza with star-shaped cheese slices

Tokyo Disney Resort Hotels

Toy Story Hotel

Lotso Garden Cafe

Toy Story-themed buffet dishes

Disney Ambassador Hotel

Tick Tock Diner

Woody-inspired menu items

Jessie-inspired menu items

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel

Canna

Multi-course meals

Colorful desserts

Children's menu options

Dreamers Lounge

Toy Story-inspired dishes

Special themed menu (available through August 11)

Wherever you are in the world, there’s a Disney Park nearby ready to celebrate Toy Story 5 with you!

For those looking to have a toy box full of fun at the Disney Parks, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Toy Story 5: