Foodie Guide: "Toy Story 5" Treats at the Disney Parks

There's a snack in my boot!

We are just a day away from Toy Story 5’s theatrical debut, and Disney Parks Blog has shared a list of delicious Disney Parks treats you can try to celebrate. 

What’s Happening:

  • Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!
  • Premiering tomorrow, June 19th, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology. 
  • Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training. 
  • Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky. 
  • Well, guests visiting Disney Parks around the globe can jump into delicious new flavors inspired by Toy Story 5.
  • Some of the items are returning, but many are freshly revealed and definitely worth checking out!
  • Check out the full list below:

Disneyland Resort 

Disney California Adventure

Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff

  • Forky Cake Pop

Pixar Pier

  • Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper

Resort-wide / Location not specified

  • Bullseye Bucket (starting June 18)

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet

  • Moonliner Macaron

  • The Green Drink

Tomorrowland

  • Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper

Walt Disney World Resort 

Magic Kingdom

  • Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Woody's Lunch Box

  • Lilypad Lunch Box Tart

  • Bullseye Bucket (coming soon)

Disney Springs

Amorette's Patisserie

  • Yodel-ay-hee-hoo! Cheesecake

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola

  • Pixar Dine & Play Party experience
  • Pixar-themed food offerings

Plaza Inn

  • Toy Story-themed food offerings

Outdoor Vending Carts

  • Toy Story-themed snacks and offerings

Shanghai Disney Resort

Stargazer Grill

  • Popcorn
  • Toy Story 5-themed popcorn scoops (collectible serving accessory)

Disneyland Paris

Searchlight Kiosk

  • Collection of Toy Story 5 doughnuts

Worlds of Pixar Kiosk

  • Bullseye Macaron
  • Jessie Macaron

Ice Cream Creations

  • Buzz Lightyear Magnum Bar

The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant

  • Emperor Zurg Burger

  • Infinity & Beyond Éclair

Fine Foods

  • Alien Biscuit

  • Piggy Bank Biscuit
  • Forky Biscuit

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disneyland

Pan Galactic Pizza Port

  • Pizza Planet-themed menu items
  • Pepperoni Pizza with star-shaped cheese slices

Tokyo Disney Resort Hotels

Toy Story Hotel

Lotso Garden Cafe

  • Toy Story-themed buffet dishes

Disney Ambassador Hotel

Tick Tock Diner

  • Woody-inspired menu items
  • Jessie-inspired menu items

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel

Canna

  • Multi-course meals
  • Colorful desserts
  • Children's menu options

Dreamers Lounge

  • Toy Story-inspired dishes
  • Special themed menu (available through August 11)

  • Wherever you are in the world, there’s a Disney Park nearby ready to celebrate Toy Story 5 with you!
  • For those looking to have a toy box full of fun at the Disney Parks, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Toy Story 5:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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