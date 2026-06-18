Photos: Check Out the Toy Box of Fun at Shanghai Disneyland's Toy Story Land
Plus, check out some new details inspired by "Toy Story 5."
Toy Story Land at Shanghai Disneyland is full of toybox fun! Let’s take a look around the area, including some new Toy Story 5 decor that was recently added.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort just turned 10 years old, and Laughing Place had the chance to attend the festivities and enjoy Shanghai Disneyland.
- As Toy Story 5 quickly approaches, we decided to enjoy some time inside the park’s Toy Story Land.
- The area shrinks guests down to the size of toys to enjoy some super-sized fun in Andy’s backyard.
- There are plenty characters found throughout the area including Mr. Potato Head, Slinky, Trixie, and, of course, Woody and Buzz.
- The area includes 3 rides perfect for some simple fun, including Rex’s Racer, Slinky Dog Spin, and Woody’s Roundup.
- As part of the upcoming Pixar sequel Toy Story 5, some new film-themed playing cards have been added featuring new characters Lilypad, Smarty Pants, and Atlas.
- Playtime never truly ends at Shanghai Disneyland’s Toy Story Land, even the bathrooms are themed to the Green Army Men.
- For those looking to head to Shanghai Disney Resort for a magical vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Shanghai Disney Resort:
- Photos/Video: Sing-Along to Special Birthday Moment at Shanghai Disneyland's Enchanted Storybook Castle
- New Spider-Man Coaster Reaches Major Milestone at Shanghai Disneyland
- Third Shanghai Disney Resort Hotel Officially Named During 10th Anniversary Sharing Moment
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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