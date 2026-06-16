Photos/Video: Sing-Along to Special Birthday Moment at Shanghai Disneyland's Enchanted Storybook Castle

All the characters showed up, too!
by , (Photography) |
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It's the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Disneyland and the park pulled out all the stops for their milestone anniversary. One of the ways that this was done was through a special birthday celebration on stage in front of the park's Enchanted Storybook Castle.

The whole thing started with a special dance number featuring plenty of perfomers alongside Mickey and his friends, who were later joined by Duffy and his gang. All of this was alongside the new song for the celebration, "Magic Together."

After the dancing, the Shanghai Disneyland ambassador team was joined by a number of executives, including Shanghai Disney Resort president Andrew Bolstein and Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum.

A special 10th birthday cake was magically lifted onto the castle stage, where the execs were joined by Mickey, Duffy, and all their friends, plus tons of other characters as the tens of thousands of guests who have gathered in front of the castle to sing a traditional "Happy Birthday" song.

You can check out the whole moment in our video below.

We've been celebrating the milestone anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort, and we have full coverage over at our Shanghai Disney Resort landing.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
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Ben Breitbart
Benji is a lifelong Disney fan who also specializes in business and finance. Thankfully for us, he's able to combine these knowledge bases for Laughing Place, analyzing all of the moves The Walt Disney Company makes.
View all articles by Ben Breitbart