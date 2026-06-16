Photos/Video: Sing-Along to Special Birthday Moment at Shanghai Disneyland's Enchanted Storybook Castle

All the characters showed up, too!

It's the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Disneyland and the park pulled out all the stops for their milestone anniversary. One of the ways that this was done was through a special birthday celebration on stage in front of the park's Enchanted Storybook Castle.

The whole thing started with a special dance number featuring plenty of perfomers alongside Mickey and his friends, who were later joined by Duffy and his gang. All of this was alongside the new song for the celebration, "Magic Together."

After the dancing, the Shanghai Disneyland ambassador team was joined by a number of executives, including Shanghai Disney Resort president Andrew Bolstein and Disney Experiences Chairman Thomas Mazloum.

A special 10th birthday cake was magically lifted onto the castle stage, where the execs were joined by Mickey, Duffy, and all their friends, plus tons of other characters as the tens of thousands of guests who have gathered in front of the castle to sing a traditional "Happy Birthday" song.

You can check out the whole moment in our video below.

We've been celebrating the milestone anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort, and we have full coverage over at our Shanghai Disney Resort landing.