Third Shanghai Disney Resort Hotel Officially Named During 10th Anniversary Sharing Moment
The hotel is set to open later this year at the Shanghai Disney Resort
As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Disney Resort, we're finally learning the name of the third on-site hotel coming to the destination.
What's Happening:
- Devotees may recall that back in 2023, Shanghai Disney Resort announced a third on-site hotel that would be taking shape at the destination.
- Early last year, the hotel reached a milestone in its construction, marking the completion of the installation of the final primary steel beam, signaling the end of the structural phase and laying the groundwork for interior development.
- At the time, we just really knew the hotel as "the third hotel" of Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Now, during a special "Sharing Moment" at the Shanghai Disney Resort as they mark their 10th anniversary, we are learning the official name of the new hotel - Disney Enchanted Star Hotel.
- Back when it was announced in 2023, it was promised that the hotel would be built along the shores of Wishing Star Lake, (where it has since taken shape) offering views of Shanghai Disneyland.
- The resort hotel will also include new indoor and outdoor recreational amenities, and new dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.
- The new deluxe hotel will include 400 rooms, with a design that will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design.
- Staying true to the resort’s motto (“authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese"), the resort will also be infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy.
- Disney Enchanted Star Hotel is set to open this winter at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Disney Enchanted Star Hotel is the third hotel for the Shanghai Disney Resort, and another is already on the way. A fourth hotel for the destination was announced back in November of 2025.
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