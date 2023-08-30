Shanghai Disney Resort Announces 3rd Hotel at Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Shanghai Disney Resort is expanding with a third themed hotel, announced today alongside the official groundbreaking ceremony.
What’s Happening:
- Leaders and representatives of Shanghai Shendi Group, The Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort attended a groundbreaking ceremony today for a third hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Built along the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new hotel will offer views of Shanghai Disneyland in addition to indoor and outdoor recreation amenities.
- Plans for the resort also include new dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.
- The new deluxe hotel will include 400 rooms, adding to the 420 at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and 795 at the Toy Story Hotel.
- The yet-to-be-named resort will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design.
- Staying true to the resort’s motto (“authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese”), the resort will also be infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy.
- The third resort is also expected to provide more options for guests planning multi-day visits to the resort.
- This project joins another highly anticipated construction project at Shanghai Disneyland – the first Zootopia-themed land at a Disney theme park.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning