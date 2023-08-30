Shanghai Disney Resort Announces 3rd Hotel at Groundbreaking Ceremony

The Shanghai Disney Resort is expanding with a third themed hotel, announced today alongside the official groundbreaking ceremony.

What’s Happening:

Leaders and representatives of Shanghai Shendi Group, The Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort attended a groundbreaking ceremony today for a third hotel at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Built along the shores of Wishing Star Lake, the new hotel will offer views of Shanghai Disneyland in addition to indoor and outdoor recreation amenities.

Plans for the resort also include new dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences.

The new deluxe hotel will include 400 rooms, adding to the 420 at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and 795 at the Toy Story Hotel

The yet-to-be-named resort will be an homage to Shanghai’s unique early 20th-century architectural legacy, influenced by Art Nouveau architecture and design.

Staying true to the resort’s motto (“authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese”), the resort will also be infused with Disney storytelling and whimsy.

The third resort is also expected to provide more options for guests planning multi-day visits to the resort.

This project joins another highly anticipated construction project at Shanghai Disneyland – the first Zootopia-themed land