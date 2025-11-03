Shanghai Disneyland Announces Huge Expansion as Resort Hits 100th Million Guest Milestone

A brand-new hotel, expanded shopping and dining, and even more reasons to plan your next visit are all on the horizon at Shanghai Disney Resort.

The magic continues to grow at Shanghai Disney Resort, which has officially announced plans for a fourth Disney-themed hotel and a major expansion of Disneytown, the resort’s popular shopping, dining, and entertainment district. The news comes as Shanghai Disneyland celebrates a remarkable milestone—welcoming its 100 millionth guest just over nine years after opening, solidifying its place as China’s most visited theme park.

What’s Happening:

The Shanghai Disney Resort is launching a new hotel – the fourth Disney-themed hotel on-site – located immediately adjacent to the park entrance, making it the closest hotel to Shanghai Disneyland and serving as the ultimate gateway to guests’ magical experience.

The hotel promises to offer guests the most convenient access yet, by being situated right next to the park’s main entrance — strategically located to greet arrivals and begin their stay in Disney style.

In conjunction with the hotel, Disneytown is expanding. The new project will extend Disneytown’s shopping, dining, and entertainment offerings, bringing even more immersive and family-friendly experiences to the resort.

The timing of the announcement aligns with Shanghai Disneyland hitting a major milestone: welcoming its 100 millionth guest in just over nine years since opening, an impressive feat that underscores the Resort’s popularity and growth.

According to the Instagram announcement, guests should “stay tuned for more exciting updates!” hinting that additional details will be revealed soon.

The expansion site appears to occupy a prime location between the park entrance and the metro or transit hub serving the Resort, suggesting smart integration of accommodation, entertainment, and guest flow.

The fourth hotel joins two existing properties, plus the Art Nouveau-inspired third hotel currently under construction on Wishing Star Lake, expanding guest capacity and enhancing multi-day visit options.

The expansion also links to broader development plans — the Resort previously received formal approval for a RMB 2.459 billion (~US$340 million) expansion project covering new attractions, buildings, and landscaping.

From a guest perspective, this means that Shanghai Disney Resort is increasingly positioning itself not just as a one-day visit destination but as a full resort where you stay, dine, shop, and entertain across multiple days, all wrapped in Disney storytelling.

What’s still to be clarified: the hotel’s official name, exact room count, opening date, theme or story design, pricing, and what the new shopping/dining district will look like in detail. But given the milestone of 100 million visitors, the momentum is clear.

The Shanghai Disney Resort's expansion plans also include: A Spider-Man-themed land An expanded Soaring Over the Horizon attraction Zootopia 2 hidden items in Zootopia Land

Cast Member community investment. Shanghai Disney Resort is also developing a new residential community for Cast Members, with thoughtfully designed living spaces, recreation amenities, and vibrant communal areas to enrich employee life and workplace culture.

A global recognition milestone. According to the 2024 TEA Global Experience Index, Shanghai Disney Resort ranks among the top five most visited theme parks in the world, underscoring its ongoing success and guest appeal.

Disney says this announcement marks a historic new chapter as it continues to expand and evolve, inviting guests to “discover new adventures, create unforgettable memories, and experience the wonder that only Disney can deliver.”

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: “Shanghai Disney Resort’s extraordinary momentum reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing more Disney stories and characters to new audiences around the world. This dedication, coupled with our global investment in innovation and expansion, fuels a future where the Resort continues to inspire, delight, and set new standards as a landmark destination for generations to come.”

“Shanghai Disney Resort’s extraordinary momentum reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing more Disney stories and characters to new audiences around the world. This dedication, coupled with our global investment in innovation and expansion, fuels a future where the Resort continues to inspire, delight, and set new standards as a landmark destination for generations to come.” Andrew Bolstein, President & General Manager, Shanghai Disney Resort: “Our guests inspire us to dream bigger and innovate further. With every new experience, we reaffirm our promise to deliver the magic of Disney in ways that resonate with families across China and around the world.”

With this announcement, Shanghai Disney Resort takes another big step in its evolution—fusing accommodation, retail, dining and entertainment to elevate the guest experience. For fans, travelers, and industry watchers alike, the message is loud and clear: stay tuned, because the magic is expanding.