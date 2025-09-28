A Web of Excitement: Construction on Shanghai Disneyland’s Spider-Man Themed Coaster Goes Vertical
The new coaster was first announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in 2024.
A huge milestone has been reached in the construction of Shanghai Disneyland’s new Spider-Man themed roller coaster.
What’s Happening:
- The first vertical steel column was installed for the major Spider-Man themed attraction, marking the official beginning of the installation work for this high-energy thrill coaster.
- Construction on the Spider-Man-themed land officially began in May 2025 and is progressing smoothly.
- The ninth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland will offer up the park’s first major Marvel-themed attraction – a high-energy thrill coaster featuring Spider-Man.
- Guests entering the land will be surrounded by Spider-Man and his friends with unique shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story and invite guests into the web-slinger’s world.
- While Marvel characters currently meet at Shanghai Disneyland, it has yet to be announced if their presence will move to this area of the park or if they will remain separate, allowing Spidey to have the full spotlight.
- An opening timeframe for the new experience is yet to be announced.
More Shanghai Disney Resort News:
- Soaring Over the Horizon at Shanghai Disneyland is getting ready to expand its own horizons with the addition of a third theater.
- Shanghai Disney Resort has announced its 2026-2027 ambassadors, offering a first look at the new faces representing the park for the upcoming years.
- A TRON: Ares themed overlay of TRON Lightcycle Power Run has debuted in Tomorrowland. Take a look at the overlay to the Magic Kingdom version of the attraction.
- Find out how Shanghai Disney Resort is celebrating the fall season, including a slew of spooktacular Halloween experiences.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com