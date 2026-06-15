New Spider-Man Coaster Reaches Major Milestone at Shanghai Disneyland
Wait, do we flail our arms at Spidey-Bots on this one too?
As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Shanghai Disneyland, we're also looking forward to the future of the Shanghai Disney Resort - including an attraction featuring everyone's favorite neighborhood Marvel hero.
What's Happening:
- We're at Shanghai Disneyland as the resort celebrates their milestone 10th anniversary. While the park is celebrating a decade's worth of history, we are also looking forward to the future of not just the Shanghai Disney Resort as a whole, but Shanghai Disneyland itself.
- One of those is the area of the park dedicated to Marvel's Spider-Man, which was first revealed to the world back in 2024 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Over time, we've gotten construction updates, and now we're learning that the track for the attraction has been completed, with the last piece of the iconic Spidey red track recently installed on site.
- The Spider-Man themed land will be Shanghai Disneyland's ninth themed land, allowing guests to join their favorite web-slinger on an immersive adventure with high-speed thrills.
- Upon completion, the new land will represent the first major Marvel themed attraction at Shanghai Disneyland, along with unique shopping, food and beverage, and entertainment experiences that extend the story and invite guests further into the Marvel story-world.
- There is no official opening date for the coaster and land, but we are expecting more details soon.
- Also regarding expansions at the Shanghai Disney Resort, we also got an exciting new detail about the third resort hotel coming to the destination.
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