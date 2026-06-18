Disneyland Resort Hotels Launch New Poolside Dance Parties Celebrating "Toy Story 5"
Beginning July 2, hotel guests can enjoy Disney trivia, music through the decades, and dance parties with Jessie, Woody, and Bo Peep at all three Disneyland Resort Hotels.
Surfs up, summer lovers! New poolside parties themed to Toy Story 5 are coming to each of the Disneyland Resort Hotels.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Resort hotel guests can enjoy the new Disney Poolside Splash Bash this summer at all three Disneyland Resort Hotels.
- The poolside event celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 will take place on Thursdays and Sundays beginning July 2.
- Guests can join Jessie, Woody, and Bo Peep for a rootin’ tootin’ dance party at Pixar Place Hotel, Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
- The Toy Story gang will be appearing in their updated costumes with new accessories inspired by Toy Story 5.
- Activities include Disney trivia, music from across the decades, and character appearances with plenty of dancing.
- Disney Poolside Splash Bash is available exclusively for guests staying at the Disneyland Resort Hotels.
- Over at Disney California Adventure, Toy Story fans will want to head over to the Animation Academy to learn to draw characters like Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, Buzz Lightyear, and even Lilypad from the new movie.
- Toy Story 5 hits theaters this Friday, July 19. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Pixar's latest installment in the iconic franchise.
More Toy Story 5 Fun in Disney Parks:
- Toy Story Land at Shanghai Disneyland is sporting some new decor inspired by the latest installment of the iconic franchise.
- New PhotoPass magic is coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios this weekend to celebrate the arrival of Toy Story 5.
- A temporary Joffrey’s Coffee food truck has popped up at Disney Springs in celebration of Toy Story 5.
- As Toy Story 5 hits theaters in France, see how you can celebrate the film at Disney Adventure World.
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