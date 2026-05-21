There's a New Sheriff in Town: Toy Story Parks Characters Get "Toy Story 5" Accessories Updates

The updates arrive ahead of the film's release next month.

With the release of Toy Story 5 now just around the corner, Toy Story characters at the Disney Parks will be sporting some new accessories.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, Disney Parks shared a brief video showing some updated looks for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz.
  • While the differences may not be immediately apparent, a closer look reveals some updates to their accessories to put the character details in line with the upcoming Toy Story 5.
  • For example, Woody is sporting a bandana poncho while Buzz has a shiny new star sticker.
  • Meanwhile, Jessie has the sheriff's badge.
  • The video itself was filmed at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure.
  • However, it feels pretty safe to assume that these updates will be coming to both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
  • Of course, we'll be sure to update you should we learn anything different.

More Toy Story Fun:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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