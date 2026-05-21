There's a New Sheriff in Town: Toy Story Parks Characters Get "Toy Story 5" Accessories Updates
The updates arrive ahead of the film's release next month.
With the release of Toy Story 5 now just around the corner, Toy Story characters at the Disney Parks will be sporting some new accessories.
What's Happening:
- This morning, Disney Parks shared a brief video showing some updated looks for Woody, Jessie, and Buzz.
- While the differences may not be immediately apparent, a closer look reveals some updates to their accessories to put the character details in line with the upcoming Toy Story 5.
- For example, Woody is sporting a bandana poncho while Buzz has a shiny new star sticker.
- Meanwhile, Jessie has the sheriff's badge.
- The video itself was filmed at Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure.
- However, it feels pretty safe to assume that these updates will be coming to both Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- Of course, we'll be sure to update you should we learn anything different.
More Toy Story Fun:
- The release of Toy Story 5 is just one element of Disney Blockbuster Summer. Benji shares why this promotion is a big deal to/for Disney.
- Earlier this week, some new posters featuring the core trio plus Lilypad were revealed.
- Fresh Del Monte is partnering with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the return of Toy Story to the big screen with the release of Toy Story 5.
- Speaking of brand collabs, Papa John's is set to debut some special menu items for the film's release.
- Toy Story 5 hits theatres June 19, 2026.
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