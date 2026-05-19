New "Toy Story 5" Posters Arrive Featuring Favorite Heroes and a New Villain
And yet, we want them all on our wall.
A new set of posters has arrived, featuring a showdown between some of our favorite friends and the new Lilypad.
What's Happening:
- Pixar Animation Studios has released a number of new posters featuring some of our Toy Story favorites going face to face (literally) with the new villainous character, Lily Pad, for Toy Story 5.
- There are three posters, each featuring Lilypad (interestingly making a different face on each) having a show down with Woody, Jessie, or Buzz Lightyear.
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- While you may not be able to get onto the Pixar campus and check out the statues, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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