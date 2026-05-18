A Fruitful Collaboration: Fresh Del Monte Launches "Toy Story 5" Promotion

The co-branded promotion includes special packaging, digital experiences, social media content, and the chance to win a vacation to Barcelona.

Fresh Del Monte is partnering with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the return of Toy Story to the big screen with the release of Toy Story 5.

What's Happening:

As part of a global campaign, Fresh Del Monte is encouraging healthy habits and imagination with more than 600 million co-branded Toy Story 5 pineapple hangtags and banana stickers arriving in produce aisles worldwide.

The promotion also includes interactive digital experiences and social media content inspired by Toy Story 5, featuring characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.

Fans will also have the chance to enter a sweepstakes for a five-night family trip to Barcelona.

Highlights of the Fresh Del Monte Toy Story 5 promotion include: Co-Branded Packaging: Del Monte bananas, Del Monte Gold pineapples and Honeyglow pineapples now feature Toy Story 5 characters on stickers and hangtags, available in stores and online through July 31, 2026. Barcelona Sweepstakes: Fans 18 and older can scan QR codes on participating fruit or visit the campaign website for a chance to win a five-night trip to Barcelona, including experiences like visits to the city’s famous parks and gardens, science museum tickets, a guided horseback tour in Montserrat, gelato and more. Interactive Content: Shoppers can explore fresh recipes and enter giveaways for exclusive merchandise and movie tickets to see Toy Story 5 in theaters through Instagram promotions.

More information about the campaign, participating regions and the sweepstakes can be found at Fresh Del Monte Fun or on Fresh Del Monte Instagram.

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