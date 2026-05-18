A Fruitful Collaboration: Fresh Del Monte Launches "Toy Story 5" Promotion
The co-branded promotion includes special packaging, digital experiences, social media content, and the chance to win a vacation to Barcelona.
Fresh Del Monte is partnering with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the return of Toy Story to the big screen with the release of Toy Story 5.
What's Happening:
- As part of a global campaign, Fresh Del Monte is encouraging healthy habits and imagination with more than 600 million co-branded Toy Story 5 pineapple hangtags and banana stickers arriving in produce aisles worldwide.
- The promotion also includes interactive digital experiences and social media content inspired by Toy Story 5, featuring characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.
- Fans will also have the chance to enter a sweepstakes for a five-night family trip to Barcelona.
- Highlights of the Fresh Del Monte Toy Story 5 promotion include:
- Co-Branded Packaging: Del Monte bananas, Del Monte Gold pineapples and Honeyglow pineapples now feature Toy Story 5 characters on stickers and hangtags, available in stores and online through July 31, 2026.
- Barcelona Sweepstakes: Fans 18 and older can scan QR codes on participating fruit or visit the campaign website for a chance to win a five-night trip to Barcelona, including experiences like visits to the city’s famous parks and gardens, science museum tickets, a guided horseback tour in Montserrat, gelato and more.
- Interactive Content: Shoppers can explore fresh recipes and enter giveaways for exclusive merchandise and movie tickets to see Toy Story 5 in theaters through Instagram promotions.
- More information about the campaign, participating regions and the sweepstakes can be found at Fresh Del Monte Fun or on Fresh Del Monte Instagram.
More on Toy Story 5:
- It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.
- Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.
- As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen plenty of merchandise collaborations being revealed, new previews, new clips, and more – all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.
- While you may not be able to get onto the Pixar campus and check out the statues, you can find out a few things we know about the upcoming new movie now.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19, 2026.