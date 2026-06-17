"Toy Story 5" Hits Theaters in France: Celebrate with New Offerings at Disney Adventure World

Meet with Woody and Buzz, and then learn to draw them at Animation Celebration. Plus, loads more limited-time fun!

Two days ahead of its release in the US, Toy Story 5 has hit cinemas in France. Those looking to celebrate the film's release will want to head to Disney Adventure World for some new experiences, alongside the existing Toy Story Playland.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 at Disney Adventure World with some new, limited-time experiences available from today, June 17, through September 30, 2026.

Among the lineup are new character experiences, Toy Story drawing lessons, tasty snacks, collectibles, and more!

First, you'll want to head over to Animation Celebration to snap a pic with Woody and Jessie wearing new accessories, alongside the threat of new technology, a frog-shaped tablet known as Lilypad.

Jessie will only be around until July 3, so you'll want to head there soon to snap a picture with her.

A Virtual Queue may be required for this character experience. Keep an eye on the Disneyland Paris app for up-to-the-minute information.

Get your pencils ready! While you're at Animation Celebration, you can learn to draw Woody, Jessie, Buzz and Lilypad at the Animation drawing class.

Keep an eye out for Pizza Planet trucks, as 15 of them will be hidden throughout Worlds of Pixar, making for a fun scavenger hunt experience.

Over 180 Toy Story-themed merchandise items will be available at the Animation Boutique, including 16 new items for Toy Story 5. Perfect for keeping playtime going long after your adventure at the park ends.

Special Toy Story 5 themed food items will be available to purchase, including a Lilypad donut at the recently re-themed Searchlight kiosk inside World Premiere.

Across the way, you can get an Emperor Zurg Burger or an Alien Biscuit at The Hollywood Gardens Restaurant.

When walking towards Animation Celebration, you might even spot playful Toy Story water art appearing beneath your feet. Be quick to snap a pic, because it won’t be there for long!

More Disneyland Paris News:

Installation of four new scenes along the Rivers of the Far West, inspired by classic Marc Davis artwork, has begun in Frontierland.

A new video gives a sneak peek at some of the details and thematics going into the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the park.

Popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has returned to Disneyland Paris, bringing back a selection of sweet treats.

Guests are being invited to start their day at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with reimagined hot drinks inspired by the Marvel universe.