Theming, Details, and A Sneak Peek at New Lion King Attraction in New Video from Disney Adventure World

Can it be a secret if its something everyone hears or sees?

A new video highlights fun details from Disney Adventure World, including a sneak peek at some of the details and thematics going into the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the park.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks has shared a new video showcasing a number of "hidden" secrets that can be found throughout Disney Adventure World in Disneyland Paris.

The park, made up of different worlds, features a large amount of detail - which is what takes center stage in this video, all leading up to a little bit more about the upcoming attraction at the park based on The Lion King.

A lot of the "hidden" secrets are actually details and tributes that are more "hidden in plain sight" than actually hidden. Like a tribute to another story from Hans Christian Andersen, The Steadfast Tin Soldier, who makes an appearance in World of Frozen, or the release date of Toy Story in France emblazoned upon a toy in Toy Story Playland.

Some of the "hidden" secrets are, quite frankly, not hidden at all - as the video also points out the Gazebo Garden in Adventure Way and its bronze character statues inspired by Disney's retelling of British stories. Or, similarly, the songs used and voice heard in Rapoince Tangled Spin, also in Adventure Way.

Teased at the beginning of the video, fans will likely stay put to see what designers and Imagineers have to say about the upcoming attraction based on The Lion King - and its a lot about the landscaping of the area, plus the promise of some effects that will make you wonder how they did that.

Check it all out in the video below.

Disney Adventure World is the second gate at Disneyland Paris, and brings guests into the immersive worlds of their favorite Marvel, Disney, and Pixar stories.

Though there is no official opening date yet, work is progressing on the new attraction based on The Lion King, which marks the next phase of the park.

To see more of Disney Adventure World, be sure to head over to our Disney Adventure World landing.