Guests Can Enjoy a Reimagined Menu at Bleecker St. Lounge at Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel

It's a great way to start they day - and choose your favorite hero!

Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel is inviting guests to one of their hip spaces to enjoy a warm beverage before heading out for their day at Disneyland Paris or Disney Adventure World.

What's Happening:

Located at Disneyland Paris, Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel is home to a hip, loft-style space known as the Bleecker Street Lounge.

Now, guests are being invited to start their day with reimagined hot drinks inspired by the Marvel universe. These include comforting coffees and beverages, enhanced with the emblem of iconic heroes.

From 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, guests can start their day with the Morning Offer, featuring coffees and other warm beverages.

From 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, a Signature Offer is available to guests, with bolder and more visually striking creations. Inspired by Marvel heroes, these drinks play with colors, textures, and flavors to deliver a delicious and stylish experience, perfect for a refreshing and photo-worthy break.

Some of the drinks include the Cosmic Cookie Coco, Planet X Pistachio Latte, and Mandala Latte.

You can also take a look at the full Bleecker Street Lounge menu below, starting with Lunch, followed by Breakfast.

A Marvel-ous Lodging:

Located on Lake Disney just outside of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, Disney Hotel New York - The Art of Marvel brings the city skyline to the resort.

Inspired by New York City, it was the first hotel in the world dedicated to Marvel art. While the hotel itself opened alongside the Disneyland Paris resort, it was in 2021 after an extensive refurbishment that the hotel took on the Marvel theme.

Now, the hotel features an extensive gallery with more than 350 pieces of original Marvel artwork by over 110 different artists from around the world.

The Skyline Bar is an elegant space off the lobby of the hotel, and features “windows” that look upon a city skyline featuring a number of iconic buildings from the Marvel universe.

The hotel is located adjacent to Disney Village, just a few minutes walk to the parks of the Disneyland Paris Resort, but still far enough away to be secluded as its own standalone experience.