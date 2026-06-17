New Scenes with a Classic Inspiration Begin Installation at Disneyland Paris' Rivers of the Far West
Some new magic is being added to part of what is often considered to be Disney's best Frontierland.
Installation of four new scenes along the Rivers of the Far West at Disneyland Paris has begun.
What's Happening:
- Last year, Disneyland Paris revealed that four new scenes would be added on the shores of the Rivers of the Far West in Frontierland. Over a year later, installation of said scenes have begun.
- Guests will be able to view new animal figures – such as a buffalo on the prairie and adorable raccoons and a skunk on a floating tree trunk – from aboard the Molly Brown.
- These new scenes are based on original designs by Disney Legend Marc Davis, known for similar scenes on attractions like the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and The Haunted Mansion.
- New images shared by Disneyland Paris offer a first look at the work taking place on some of the figures.
- Following the recent refurbishment of the iconic Molly Brown Riverboat, these additions further enrich the guest experience and enhance immersion in Frontierland.
- Since installation work is being carried out overnight, Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing will remain open to guests wishing to enjoy a peaceful cruise along Rivers of the Far West.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- A new video gives a sneak peek at some of the details and thematics going into the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the park.
- Popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has returned to Disneyland Paris, bringing back a selection of sweet treats.
- Guests are being invited to start their day at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel with reimagined hot drinks inspired by the Marvel universe.
- Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty Castle, is currently undergoing refurbishment work to its bridge.
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