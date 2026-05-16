Photos: Sleeping Beauty Castle Begins Bridge Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris

The construction is expected to last through September of 2026.

Disneyland Paris’ iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, also known as Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, is currently undergoing refurbishment work on the bridge area.

What’s Happening:

A few weeks ago, Disneyland Paris began a major refurbishment project on the bridge leading into Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The castle, often regarded as the most beautiful castle in any Disney park, is expected to remain partially closed for several months during the refurbishment.

New construction updates show that the themed walls now extend around the entire front section of the castle.

The themed walls were designed to help preserve guests’ photo opportunities and memories during the construction project.

Guests can still access the castle through alternate pathways, including entrances behind the castle from Fantasyland and the cave entrance near Adventureland.

Visitors can still enjoy the castle’s attractions, including the dungeon featuring the dragon from Sleeping Beauty, the boutique, and the castle walkthrough experience.

Fans can expect construction walls to remain up until September.

For guests planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

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