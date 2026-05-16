Photos: Sleeping Beauty Castle Begins Bridge Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris

The construction is expected to last through September of 2026.
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Disneyland Paris’ iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, also known as Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, is currently undergoing refurbishment work on the bridge area.

What’s Happening:

  • A few weeks ago, Disneyland Paris began a major refurbishment project on the bridge leading into Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • The castle, often regarded as the most beautiful castle in any Disney park, is expected to remain partially closed for several months during the refurbishment.

  • New construction updates show that the themed walls now extend around the entire front section of the castle.
  • The themed walls were designed to help preserve guests’ photo opportunities and memories during the construction project.

  • Guests can still access the castle through alternate pathways, including entrances behind the castle from Fantasyland and the cave entrance near Adventureland.

  • Visitors can still enjoy the castle’s attractions, including the dungeon featuring the dragon from Sleeping Beauty, the boutique, and the castle walkthrough experience.
  • Fans can expect construction walls to remain up until September.

  • For guests planning a trip to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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