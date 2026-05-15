Discover New Magic Shots Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Disney Parks

If you ever wanted a photo with swole Jabba the Hutt, you're in luck...

Celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks with some new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots.

What's Happening:

  • For a limited time, Disney PhotoPass is introducing new Magic Shots inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
  • Guests may spot these Magic Shots throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge near the Millennium Falcon, Marketplace, A-Wing, near Droid Depot, as well as additional locations including Tomorrowland at Disneyland, Disney Springs at Disney World, Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris and select Disney Cruise Line experiences.
  • First, take a pose with the extremely buff Rotta the Hutt, who is set to be voiced by The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.

  • Take a seat with Grogu who as he enjoys a delicious snack.

  • Pose next to a group of adorable Anzellans atop an outer space barrel.

  • Another MagicShot with Grogu sees the pint-sized Force-dweller using the Force to retrieve a snack, and you're invited to try too!

More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun at Disney Parks:

  • That's far from all when it comes to celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks!
  • Also on May 22, a new mission featuring the duo will debut aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy. 
  • In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.
  • The pre-show to the attraction has already seen some minor updates to reflect the new storyline.

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