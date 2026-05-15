Discover New Magic Shots Inspired by "The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Disney Parks
If you ever wanted a photo with swole Jabba the Hutt, you're in luck...
Celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks with some new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots.
What's Happening:
- For a limited time, Disney PhotoPass is introducing new Magic Shots inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- Guests may spot these Magic Shots throughout Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge near the Millennium Falcon, Marketplace, A-Wing, near Droid Depot, as well as additional locations including Tomorrowland at Disneyland, Disney Springs at Disney World, Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris and select Disney Cruise Line experiences.
- First, take a pose with the extremely buff Rotta the Hutt, who is set to be voiced by The Bear's Jeremy Allen White.
- Take a seat with Grogu who as he enjoys a delicious snack.
- Pose next to a group of adorable Anzellans atop an outer space barrel.
- Another MagicShot with Grogu sees the pint-sized Force-dweller using the Force to retrieve a snack, and you're invited to try too!
More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun at Disney Parks:
- That's far from all when it comes to celebrating The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks!
- Also on May 22, a new mission featuring the duo will debut aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where guests can join Din Djarin on an exciting new mission – tracking down elusive ex-Imperial officers throughout the galaxy.
- In addition to traveling to Tatooine, Bespin and Endor, guests will also be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon to the city planet of Coruscant.
- The pre-show to the attraction has already seen some minor updates to reflect the new storyline.
- Grogu will feature in a new post-show to "Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- New novelty items will be available on both coasts, in addition to a slew of new food and beverage offerings.
- Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can even pick up a complimentary Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction poster.
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