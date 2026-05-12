Rúna’s Story Continues Into Arendelle as the Baby Troll Sells Out at Disneyland Paris

What started as a charming addition to Arendelle has quickly become one of its most sought-after treasures, so much so that guests can’t get their hands on it anymore.

What’s Happening:

At Disneyland Paris, the interactive Rúna baby troll has officially sold out at the Fjord View Shop, due to the popularity as World of Frozen continues to draw guests into the world of Arendelle.

Rúna isn’t just any old souvenir, it’s a fully interactive companion inspired by the beloved troll characters from Frozen. Designed to react to touch, Rúna blinks, moves her ears, lights up, and even communicates with other nearby trolls, creating a dynamic, immersive experience for guests exploring the land. She also interacts with elements of Arendelle itself, from familiar locations to encounters with Anna and Elsa.

That level of interactivity combined with her exclusivity to the World of Frozen made Rúna an instant fan favorite. Shelves at Fjord View Shop have quickly emptied as demand surged during the festival.

Rather than quietly restocking, Disneyland Paris has leaned into the storytelling. According to in-universe lore, the Rúna have “left” the shop after forming friendships with villagers and guests during the Snowflower Festival. While they may be gone for now, the story hints that more young trolls are preparing to descend from the mountains, suggesting a return could be on the horizon.

The narrative begins with “The Great Departure,” where the young Rúna receive permission from Grand Pabbie to journey from Troll Valley to Arendelle. It’s a playful extension of the park’s immersive storytelling, turning a real-world stock shortage into a continuation of the story guests are experiencing.

In the meantime, fans are encouraged to follow Rúna’s ongoing adventures through the official Disneyland Paris shopping and food social channels, where updates continue to build anticipation for her return.

Don't worry, as there's still plenty of other World of Frozen merchandise available to purchase. Check out our complete roundup to see everything that's on offer!

More Disneyland Paris News: