Photos: A World of Frozen Merch Awaits in New Land at Disney Adventure World

With the debut of the new World of Frozen, officially marking the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park to Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris, we get a whole new land's worth of merchandise to explore! Let's start with this unique choice to make your own souvenir with a a bunch of different mini-figurines! Included are favorites from the films, including Anna, Elsa, Sven, Kristoff, Olaf, Marshmallow, the Trolls, and more!

The interactive Troll toy that we've seen is also sure to be a favorite, and is available in World of Frozen here in Disneyland Paris.

Replicating a moment in the finale of the attraction, Frozen Ever After, guests can also find these ornaments featuring Anna and Elsa.

These appear alongside other ornaments and collectible memorabilia, like a full statue of the same scene. An Olaf ornament can also be picked up in this same spot.

A resin statue of Elsa that lights up can also be purchased, commemorating a visit to the new land, as well as marking a moment in the attraction as well.

World of Frozen and the Arendelle castle are also marked with a special snowglobe, featuring sculpted snowgies on the sides. A larger piece features the whole of the skyline of the land, including the North Mountain and village.

Another ornament features a clock located at the Frozen Ever After attraction.

Guests can also bring home some dish towels featuring Anna and Elsa, as well as the World of Frozen logo. A logo that is carried over to some smaller goods like magnets, and magnetic picture frames.

More ornaments can be found, including dimensional snowflakes, similar to ones found on the frozen fountain in the middle of the new land. To keep warm in all the Frozen fun, fans can also find a fleece throw blanket.

A pair of cups are perfect to be shared amongst sisters, featuring Anna and Elsa.

More cups can be found, featuring all kinds of snow creatures like Olaf and the Snowgies alongside Kristoff, Anna, Elsa, and Sven. One even has a removable snowglobe top.

Now, onto some edible Frozen fun, as we find some cookie tins and chocolate coins. The cookie tin even has a removable snowglobe top! A larger tin features favorite characters, and what appear to be little edible Olaf treats.

Ready to look like an Arendelle resident yourself? There are plenty of apparel options featuring a look right out of the movie. Sweaters and jackets are found, as well as some lighter options retaining the same style.

Totes and other accessories can also be found, retaining the same Arendelle aesthetic. Including some fanciful wristwear.

A headband featuring the Snowgies will surely be a fan-favorite, as well as plush featuring the cute and cuddly creatures.

Speaking of Cute and Cuddly, check out this Olaf plush with a handcrafted aesthetic, found amongst apparel marking the land and the characters, labeled "Arendell Authentic"

More Olaf fun to be had with more plush and a special headband.

Olaf and Sven are also featured on a number of kids apparel items.

A hat is perfect for the Snowflower Festival in World of Frozen, as is a matching Loungefly bag, and special ears and wallet.

Guests can also "Send a Souvenir" from Arendelle, with a selection of postcards.

More apparel and goods mark the new land, including a spirit jersey, and t-shirt. Unique ear headbands, hoodies, and other accessories can be found as well.

Interestingly, a water bottle found amongst these goods features a silhouette of Olaf, and says "Frozen" instead of "World of Frozen" on it, perhaps so it could make an appearance at other Disney Parks destinations.

This merchandise commemorates World of Frozen, the new land at Disney Adventure World. But, as the new identity of the park is revealed to guests, we've also gotten a peak at some of the new logo merchandise, and merchandise attached to the new Raiponce Tangled Spin in the new Adventure Way area of the park. We've also already taken a journey on the new Frozen Ever After attraction in World of Frozen.