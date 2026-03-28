Photos: "Tangled" and Rapunzel Merchandise Hits Shelves as "Raiponce Tangled Spin" Debuts at Disney Adventure World

One of the new additions to the new Adventure Way at Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris is a fun spinning attraction themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, Tangled. Dubbed "Raiponce Tangled Spin," the attraction invites guests to climb aboard spinning boats under a lantern-filled sky (similar to a classic moment in the film) for a bit of a spin - teacup style. With the new attraction, guests can also expect to find a large amount of Rapunzel and Tangled merchandise nearby.

Let's start with this fun glowing lantern toy, which is motion activated and features Pascal, Rapunzel's chameleon best friend, on the handle.

Pascal is featured on a bit of the merchandise here, including a keychain strap and an over the shoulder bag that retains his green color throughout, but features his face on the front.

You can also pick up a Pascal shoulder plush (above), or a Pascal headband that also features him with a lantern. A resin statue also features the character with a lantern, as well as a stylized emblem marking the attraction.

Pascal is also featured on a special lanyard.

A fleece blanket featuring all of our favorite Tangled characters can also be picked up.

A resin figure of Rapunzel at her table with Pascal, surrounded by her hair can be purchase, as well as a pair of romantic mugs featuring the lantern scene. A nice cup featuring the Corona sun icon is also available.

Rapunzel is also featured on some t-shirts, and the Corona icon - known from Rapunzel's lantern - is also featured on a Minnie Ear Headband.

Rapunzel's Tower is also featured on a pink hooded sweatshirt.

This is only some of the merchandise we've spotted as Disney Adventure World debuts to guests, including the new Adventure Way section of the park. We've also found plenty of merchandise featuring the new park logo, and some fun items in the World of Frozen at the park.