Photos: New Moniker, New Merch at Disney Adventure World

Aa The Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris becomes Disney Adventure World, a number of new merchandise items can be found sporting the park's new name and logo. From T-Shirts featuring the characters found

Along with characters from World of Frozen - like Anna and Elsa - you'll also find Spider-Man, Jessie from the Toy Story franchise, and more, representing the "extraordinary worlds" that guests will find at Disney Adventure World.

Disney Adventure World and the logo is also featured on a new Minnie-ear headband, with circular logos representing the various worlds also featured on one of the ears, the with park logo on the other.

Emblems and Magnets also feature the park logo and some of the characters, which are also featured on a number of stationery items like pens and journals.

Of course, the debut also features a new Spirit Jersey, with the park logo on the front, and the lengthy new name for park extending across the sleeves and shoulder of the back side of the apparel item. Line art is also featured indicating the skyline of the park.

Almost channeling a mural on the backside of the World Premiere soundstage at the park, a 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the worlds of the park can also be found. A plush Mickey Mouse in a casual outfit sporting the logo of the park can also be picked up.

Almost like the outfit on the plush, a real baseball features a blue and black color scheme, with "Disney Adventure World" wrapping around it.

A mug is also found, featuring some of the characters from the park, reminding those to "Explore Extraordinary Worlds." A larger travel tumbler features the park logo as well as smaller circular logos representing the worlds of the park.

Those circular logos are also featured on a Disney Adventure World jacket, and a unique Loungefly bag.

A varsity style jacket can also be picked up, featuring the park logo on the chest, the backside with an emblazoned logo and "Extraordinary Worlds" and a sleeve featuring those same circular logos.

We spotted all of this merchandise at a location in the new Adventure Way section of Disney Adventure World, but it will likely be found throughout the park starting tomorrow, March 29, when the park officially adopts the new moniker and identity.

We've already go to check out the new Frozen Ever After inside the World of Frozen at the park as well, and you can check that out too with more to come all weekend as Disney Adventure World reveals itself.