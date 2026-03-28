Photos/Video: Head Up to the North Mountain Aboard Frozen Ever After at Disney Adventure World

The new adventure is the signature attraction of the World of Frozen at the park.

As part of a special preview, we got to take a ride on the new Frozen Ever After in the World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World. The new land, themed to the Walt Disney Animation Studios smash hit films, Frozen and Frozen 2, features this signature boat ride attraction.

Similar to its counterparts at EPCOT at Walt Disney World and the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, the story starts in the queue. With details and winding through familiar environments and recognizable character cameos, we get ready for the official Snowflower Festival.

The queue leads up to the loading platform where we board our special boats for the journey. From there, we embark on our adventure.

Along the journey, we encounter favorite friends like Olaf and Sven, as well as the trolls before we climb up the mountain and see Anna, Kristoff, and Elsa as well in her show stopping number.

After the iconic song from the film, we let it go in reverse and see Marshmallow and some Snowgies before plunging down into the harbor for the festival.

Upon exiting, you'll climb some stairs and then head down into the Arendelle boutique.

You can check out the full journey in our video below.

We'll be at Disney Adventure World and the World of Frozen as they all make their grand debut this weekend, so be sure to stay tuned to Laughing Place!