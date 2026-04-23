Disneyland Paris Helps Decorate GHEF Pediatric Ward

Using some familiar art from Joey Chou!

Disneyland Paris has revealed some of the new fun that they have helped install in pediatric wards at a nearby hospital.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris has helped decorate the pediatric wards at the Grand Hôpital de l’Est Francilien in Jossigny, transforming the new space with stunning art (most by Joey Chou) created especially with children in mind.

Since 2023, the pediatric emergency unit has featured Disney-themed wall decorations, and on April 23, the pediatric ward’s new decor was unveiled by Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski and Ms. Muller, deputy general director of the GHEF.

The project was designed by the teams at Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris, bringing a touch of magic to what is often a difficult environment, helping to comfort children staying at the hospital.

The decor features a series of murals depicting Disney characters and stories, adapted to the hospital’s spaces, including corridor walls, windows and the medical examination rooms of the pediatric emergency unit.

As an added feature, thanks to the Disney Team of Heroes app, children can interact with the decor using a smartphone or tablet. The characters then come to life on screen in worlds inspired by films such as Zootopia, Cars, and Finding Nemo, as well as characters like Winnie the Pooh.

The teams at Disneyland Paris closely collaborated with hospital staff to design decor best suited to the children’s needs. They then installed the new elements, making use of glass surfaces to allow light to pass through and seamlessly integrating the decor into the hospital hallways.

The first phase of the project, dedicated to the pediatric emergency room, was completed in early 2023. The entire pediatric department has been fully decorated since earlier this year.

This effort marks a new chapter in Disneyland Paris' commitment to hospitalized children, which has been ongoing since 1991.

For years, it has already been demonstrated through regular visits to hospitals by Disney characters, accompanied by Disney VoluntEARS, who lead painting and decoration workshops to brighten the daily lives of sick children. More than 40,000 children have received surprise visits from Disney characters since 1991. When they are able to travel, hundreds of hospitalized children are also welcomed to the Disney parks throughout the year.

Through these initiatives, Disneyland Paris continues to fulfill its mission: to bring comfort, hope, and moments of joy to children and families who need it most.

What They're Saying:

Mrs. Anne Muller, Deputy Director: “This initiative between GHEF and Disneyland Paris brings much more than simple decoration – it transforms the hospital experience for children. By creating a more playful and reassuring environment, these Disney-inspired characters and stories help reduce the anxiety associated with medical care and contribute to a more positive experience of hospitalization, both for young patients and their families. It also provides meaningful support to healthcare teams, who can rely on these surroundings to foster a sense of trust and calm.”

Stateside:

This effort is similar in nature to Disney's collaboration with AdventHealth in Central Florida several years ago, bringing Disney magic to children’s hospitals as part of the patient experience at AdventHealth for Children, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Nemours Children’s Hospital, making a difference for children who stay there.

Similar art and similar tech was installed at the time, in an effort for Central Florida children and their families facing these challenging times to find more ease and lessened anxiety during their hospital stay as they engage with interactive, whimsical installations and technology that brings the beloved and familiar characters of Disney stories to life.

Disney is committed to delivering moments of magic to kids when they need it most and these three hospitals are just part of Disney’s $100M plan to reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals and to grant every eligible Disney wish globally.