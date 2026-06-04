Ice Cream!!! Ben & Jerry's Returns to Disneyland Paris for Summer

Plus, indulge in other sweet treats like hot chocolate, waffles, and crepes.
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Popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has returned to Disneyland Paris, bringing back a selection of sweet treats. 

What’s Happening:

  • The temperatures are heating up as summer fast approaches at Disneyland Paris!
  • And nothing’s better on a hot day than some delicious ice cream. 
  • Returning for the summer season at the resort, Ben & Jerry’s has reopened their kiosk in Disney Village. 
  • Brought to the resort in partnership with The Magnum Ice Cream Company, you’ll be able to enjoy seven of the brand’s most popular flavors. These include: 
    • Cookie Dough 
    • Chocolate Fudge Brownie 
    • Vanilla 
    • Strawberry Cheesecake 
    • Double Caramel Brownie 
    • Cookies on Cookie Dough Vegan 
    • Peanut Butter Cup
  • Guests with also find a selection of hot and cold beverages, waffles, crepes, and souvenir cups and straws.
  • Check out the full menu.

  • The Ben & Jerry’s kiosk is open now through September from 12PM-10:30PM daily!
  • For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Disneyland Paris:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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