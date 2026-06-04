Ice Cream!!! Ben & Jerry's Returns to Disneyland Paris for Summer
Plus, indulge in other sweet treats like hot chocolate, waffles, and crepes.
Popular Vermont-based ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has returned to Disneyland Paris, bringing back a selection of sweet treats.
What’s Happening:
- The temperatures are heating up as summer fast approaches at Disneyland Paris!
- And nothing’s better on a hot day than some delicious ice cream.
- Returning for the summer season at the resort, Ben & Jerry’s has reopened their kiosk in Disney Village.
- Brought to the resort in partnership with The Magnum Ice Cream Company, you’ll be able to enjoy seven of the brand’s most popular flavors. These include:
- Cookie Dough
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie
- Vanilla
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Double Caramel Brownie
- Cookies on Cookie Dough Vegan
- Peanut Butter Cup
- Guests with also find a selection of hot and cold beverages, waffles, crepes, and souvenir cups and straws.
- Check out the full menu.
- The Ben & Jerry’s kiosk is open now through September from 12PM-10:30PM daily!
- For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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