Raiponce Tangled Spin Attraction Key Coming to Disney Adventure World
This limited edition collectible inspired by the Raiponce Tangled Spin arrives May 23 with just 2026 units available.
Tangled fans have a new reason to celebrate, as a limited-edition keepsake is about to make its debut and it’s inspired by one of the newest attractions at Disney Adventure World.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has revealed details on their latest collector’s key, inspired by the new Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction, which opened almost two months ago as part of Disney Adventure World.
- The detailed key features instantly recognizable iconography from the film, including the boat Rapunzel and Flynn ride to the Lantern Festival, plus the lovable Pascal.
- The latest collectible attraction key honoring Raiponce Tangled Spin will be released on Saturday, May 23.
- It will be limited to 2026 units, a nod to the year that the attraction opened.
- Collectors can pick up this collectible key at the Walt Disney Studios Store beginning at 9:00 a.m.
- Keys will be sold only in-store, on a first-come, first-served basis, at a price of €32.00.
- Take a look at some of the other merchandise inspired by Raiponce Tangled Spin available at Disney Adventure World.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- More changes have been announced for the leadership team of Disney Experiences, including a new Disneyland Paris President.
- Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, otherwise known as Sleeping Beauty Castle, is currently undergoing refurbishment work to its bridge.
- Celebrate the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks with some new Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots.
- Crockett's Tavern at Disney Davy Crockett Ranch is now offering a new breakfast buffet.
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