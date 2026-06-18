Celebrate "Toy Story 5" with New Lessons at Disney California Adventure's Animation Academy
It's a good thing you draw on paper and not a tablet.
Disney California Adventure's Animation Academy is ready to have some Toy Story 5 based fun to celebrate the new movie.
What's Happening:
- To get in on the fun of the release of Pixar Animation Studio's newest film, Toy Story 5, the Disney Animation building at Disney California Adventure is getting some of its own fun magic.
- No, (as of press time) they aren't getting any Toy Story 5 related changes to the stunning loop inside the lobby of the building - instead the new fun is arriving at Animation Academy.
- Artists in this special interactive attraction will be giving step-by-step lessons throughout the day teaching guests how to draw Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, Buzz Lightyear, and even Lilypad from the new movie.
- The news follows a similar announcement that guests visiting Disney Adventure World in Paris can draw Woody, Jessie, Buzz, or Lilypad in their Animation Celebration. This also comes after the debut of the new Draw & Meet experience at Hong Kong Disneyland that debuted as part of Pixar Summer Fest at the park.
- Fortunately, outside of the attraction in the Disney Animation building at Disney California Adventure, they post a schedule so you can plan on when you can learn to draw your favorite character - whether it be one of them or all of them.
- Outside of the parks and inside the theaters, It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, with Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others rounding out the voice cast.
- To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.
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