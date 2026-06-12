Photos/Video: Guests' Drawings Come to Life in New "Draw & Meet" Animation Academy Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland

This takes the special fun of Animation Academy to a whole new level for Pixar Summer Fest

There is plenty of Pixar Fun taking place at Hong Kong Disneyland as they kick off Pixar Summer Fest at the park for the season.

As part of the festivities, which take place now through August 31, the park has quite the unique experience. While it comes as no surprise that there are Pixar characters as part of the Animation Academy experience as part of the festivities, a whole new spin is given to it as part of Pixar Summer Fest.

Animation Academy has long been a favorite at Disney Parks around the globe, where a live instructor teaches a class full of eager artists how to draw a particular Disney Character. For Pixar Summer Fest, Hong Kong Disneyland has introduced the brand-new Draw & Meet Experience at Animation Academy has been introduced.

Guests can come to the attraction and learn to sketch favorites from Pixar's Toy Story movies, like Bullseye, Lotso, or Rex, and then after the drawing lesson has concluded - step right next door to meet them in person where the characters strike the same pose as in the drawings. As though they had stepped right off of the page!

Guests visiting the new experience will also have the option to purchase the Disney Friends Draw & Meet Photo Folder, a keepsake that is designed to hold both their drawing from the experience and their character photo. They are presented side by side in the folder, almost like two sides of the same story that the guests experienced in the park.

You can check out the full lesson on how to draw Lotso in our video below. Please note that the bulk of the presentation is presented in Cantonese, but the lesson is still easy to follow along to by watching the screen. You can also change the caption/subtitle settings in your YouTube viewing window to auto-translate the dialogue to English.

We're celebrating all the Pixar fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, so be sure to check out our Pixar Summer Fest landing for full coverage from the event!