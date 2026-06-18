ESPN’s "Vibe Check" Heads to Infinity and Beyond with a "Toy Story 5" Themed Episode

Samantha Rivera celebrates Pixar’s upcoming sequel with Woody, Buzz, the Little Green Aliens, and plenty of toy-filled fun.

ESPN’s Vibe Check took a trip to infinity and beyond with some special fun from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5.

What's Happening:

ESPN's Disney+ exclusive streaming show, Vibe Check, is celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 with a special themed episode.

Disney+ Host Samantha Rivera was joined by several familiar toys on the desk, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear figures, while a large Toy Story 5 graphic appeared behind her.

The segment opened with the franchise’s iconic Little Green Aliens, setting the stage for a toy-filled discussion.

With the help of Lilypad and the rest of the Toy Story gang, Rivera will help you catch up on the biggest sports stories with some Pixar magic along the way.

The special Toy Story 5-themed episode of Vibe Check is now streaming on Disney+.

Toy Story 5 hits theaters this Friday, July 19. Be sure to check out Alex's review of Pixar's latest installment in the iconic franchise.

More Toy Story 5 Fun: