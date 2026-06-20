Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise
May the merch be with you!
Carry your lightsaber in style with a new storage box now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, plus check out other new merchandise now available!
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are able to take part in one of the coolest theme park merchandise experiences ever created: Savi’s Workshop.
- Getting to design their own lightsaber, kyber crystal and all, the iconic weapons become a part of both your story while in Galaxy’s Edge and the memories you bring home.
- Additionally, can pick up replica lightsabers at Doc Ondar’s.
- But what do you do with these large collectibles when you head home?
- Well, Laughing Place spotted the perfect product for you!
- On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, we spotted a new wooden lightsaber display box for sale!
- Decorated in intergalactic carvings, ornate hinges and lock, and some aurebesh, this is great way to keep your lightsaber battle ready at home.
- It does run pretty steep at $54.99, and that’s on top of the several hundred dollars it costs to purchase a lightsaber, but it's definitely worth checking out.
- Beyond that, we also spotted a selection of new merchandise found at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- This includes several pieces of artwork, collectibles, and more.
- Check it out below!
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