Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise

May the merch be with you!

Carry your lightsaber in style with a new storage box now available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, plus check out other new merchandise now available!

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge are able to take part in one of the coolest theme park merchandise experiences ever created: Savi’s Workshop.

Getting to design their own lightsaber, kyber crystal and all, the iconic weapons become a part of both your story while in Galaxy’s Edge and the memories you bring home.

Additionally, can pick up replica lightsabers at Doc Ondar’s.

But what do you do with these large collectibles when you head home?

Well, Laughing Place spotted the perfect product for you!

On a recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland, we spotted a new wooden lightsaber display box for sale!

Decorated in intergalactic carvings, ornate hinges and lock, and some aurebesh, this is great way to keep your lightsaber battle ready at home.

It does run pretty steep at $54.99, and that’s on top of the several hundred dollars it costs to purchase a lightsaber, but it's definitely worth checking out.

Beyond that, we also spotted a selection of new merchandise found at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

This includes several pieces of artwork, collectibles, and more.

Check it out below!

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