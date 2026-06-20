Photos: Louis and King Arthur Carrousel Collectible Containers Arrive at Disneyland
Make snacking more magical!
Carry your snacks in style with two must-grab collectible containers now available at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted two of the newest collectible containers available for guests.
- Announced late last month, Louis from Princess and the Frog takes the form of a sipper.
- The musician amphibian can be seen playing his trumpet, and has a retractable straw and strap making him an easy souvenir to carry around.
- Available for $29.79, you can grab him at:
- Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Refreshment Corner
- Tiana's Palace
- Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country
- Churros & Popcorn near Haunted Mansion
- The Louis sipper also comes with a drink at the time of purchase, and make sure you visit Louis with a ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!
- For Magic Key holders, you also have an exclusive way to carry around your popcorn.
- Inspired by the iconic Fantasyland attraction, the King Arthur Carrousel Bucket brings a regal touch to the fan favorite snack.
- The highly detailed bucket features fencing and shrubbery around the attraction as well as the ornate tent top found on the attraction.
- The middle section showcases the attraction’s horses as well as characters from Sleeping Beauty, and, yes, it spins!
- Magic Key holders can pick this up for $39.75, and includes a regular popcorn at the time of purchase.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Photos: Galaxy's Edge Debuts New Lightsaber Box, Other New Star Wars Merchandise
- Photos: New Kids-Only Pin Trading Spot Debuts at Disneyland for Kids Rule Summer
- Animal Flats Added to Disneyland Railroad as Grand Canyon and Primeval World Dioramas Undergo Refurbishment
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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