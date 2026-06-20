Photos: Louis and King Arthur Carrousel Collectible Containers Arrive at Disneyland

Carry your snacks in style with two must-grab collectible containers now available at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place spotted two of the newest collectible containers available for guests.

Announced late last month, Louis from Princess and the Frog takes the form of a sipper.

The musician amphibian can be seen playing his trumpet, and has a retractable straw and strap making him an easy souvenir to carry around.

Available for $29.79, you can grab him at: Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Refreshment Corner Tiana's Palace Churros & Lemonade in Bayou Country Churros & Popcorn near Haunted Mansion

The Louis sipper also comes with a drink at the time of purchase, and make sure you visit Louis with a ride on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure!

For Magic Key holders, you also have an exclusive way to carry around your popcorn.

Inspired by the iconic Fantasyland attraction, the King Arthur Carrousel Bucket brings a regal touch to the fan favorite snack.

The highly detailed bucket features fencing and shrubbery around the attraction as well as the ornate tent top found on the attraction.

The middle section showcases the attraction’s horses as well as characters from Sleeping Beauty, and, yes, it spins!

Magic Key holders can pick this up for $39.75, and includes a regular popcorn at the time of purchase.

For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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