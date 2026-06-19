Photos: New Kids-Only Pin Trading Spot Debuts at Disneyland for Kids Rule Summer

A new pin trading area has debuted in Frontierland, inviting young Disneyland guests to join in on some Kids Rule Summer fun.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Disneyland Resort made massive changes to pin trading rules.

No longer can guests bring in massive displays of pins that they sprawl across benches, tables, and other areas.

Frontierland was one of the busiest areas in the park when it came to pin trading, and since these changes, the area has really freed up space.

Well pin trading is back in Frontierland, at least for Disneyland’s younger visitors.

As a part of Kids Rule Summer at the resort, Frontierland has debuted a new kids-only pin trading spot, where cast members invite kids to trade their collectibles.

The area includes standard pinboards, as well as a selection of games, like the mystery drawers and disk drop.

There are other areas throughout the resort where adults can also pin trade, but this area is specifically for kids.

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