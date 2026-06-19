Photos: New Kids-Only Pin Trading Spot Debuts at Disneyland for Kids Rule Summer
Enjoy Kids Rule Summer through September 7th!
A new pin trading area has debuted in Frontierland, inviting young Disneyland guests to join in on some Kids Rule Summer fun.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, Disneyland Resort made massive changes to pin trading rules.
- No longer can guests bring in massive displays of pins that they sprawl across benches, tables, and other areas.
- Frontierland was one of the busiest areas in the park when it came to pin trading, and since these changes, the area has really freed up space.
- Well pin trading is back in Frontierland, at least for Disneyland’s younger visitors.
- As a part of Kids Rule Summer at the resort, Frontierland has debuted a new kids-only pin trading spot, where cast members invite kids to trade their collectibles.
- The area includes standard pinboards, as well as a selection of games, like the mystery drawers and disk drop.
- There are other areas throughout the resort where adults can also pin trade, but this area is specifically for kids.
- For those looking to head to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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- Photos: "Toy Story 5" Takes Over Gallery at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
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