Animal Flats Added to Disneyland Railroad as Grand Canyon and Primeval World Dioramas Undergo Refurbishment

Decorative animal cutouts and familiar soundtrack cues help keep the magic alive as the Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas undergo refurbishment.

The Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas along the Disneyland Railroad route are currently undergoing a refurbishment. But riders aren't being left completely in the dark, as some decorative animal flats have been added.

Lights are currently off and the windows are sealed up, as both the Grand Canyon and Primeval World dioramas undergo a lengthy refurbishment. Passengers aboard the Disneyland Railroad still have something to enjoy – as flat animal cut-outs of the Grand Canyon animals and the dioramas have been added to their respective sections.

The iconic music to both scenes still plays as passengers ride by, coming from the "Grand Canyon Suite" by Ferde Grofé and the 1961 film Mysterious Island, respectively.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino