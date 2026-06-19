Photos: "Toy Story 5" Takes Over Gallery at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel

The gallery space features a large amount of production art from the new film.

To celebrate the arrival of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, earlier today we went to check out the gallery featuring art from the new film at Disneyland Resort's Pixar Place Hotel.

The gallery, located on the upper atrium level overlooking the Pixar Place Hotel lobby and Pixar Lamp statue, currently features a ton of artwork from the production of the new film, including concept renderings and character maquettes.

Some of the art we've already seen before, including one of the very first concept pieces from the film that shows a shipping container full of Buzz Lightyear's emerging. We also see story sketches of one of the new characters from the film, Smarty Pants.

Another new character we meet in the movie is Blaze, and a number of production and concept sketches of her character are prominently featured, including a stunning sculpt showing off the dimensions of her character.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives. To find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film, be sure to check out his Toy Story 5 review.

The gallery utilizes much of the space of the second floor atrium area, and also provides a good view of the mobile featuring stylized versions of a pantheon of Pixar characters

To see all the Toy Story 5 fun happening at the Disneyland Resort, which will also include pool parties and some fun new additions at Animation Academy, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel. Toy Story 5 is now playing in theaters everywhere.