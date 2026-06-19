Photos/Video: Happy Ice Holds Grand Opening Ceremony at Downtown Disney

Lemeir Mitchell, the founder of Happy Ice, was on hand to open the new location.

Today, Downtown Disney celebrated the opening of a new stand for Los Angeles' #1 premium Philadelphia Italian ice brand, Happy Ice.

Guests will find Happy Ice's dedicated cart, serving up handcrafted frozen desserts, near Parkside Market on the west side of Downtown Disney.

As you might expect, a lot of Disney fans and foodies turned out for the opening moment today after it was advertised yesterday.

The new location features Happy Ice's first fully all-natural menu, featuring handcrafted Philadelphia water ice made with real fruit, pure cane sugar, and premium ingredients, free from high-fructose corn syrup and artificial dyes. The menu will also feature new specialty flavors, including Berry Bonanza and Cloud 9, along with fruit-based sauces and monthly rotating exclusives.

Guests can also try the JOY-LATI, a new layered dessert featuring Italian ice, vanilla sweet cream, sauces, fresh fruit, and nostalgic flavors such as Banana Pudding and Strawberry Shortcake.

Founded by Philadelphia native Lemeir Mitchell in 2017 as a single food truck cruising the streets of LA, Happy Ice has grown into a cultural phenomenon known for its fruit-forward flavors, colorful atmosphere, and loyal fanbase. Mitchell was on hand at the Disneyland Resort today for a special ribbon cutting ceremony for Happy Ice, surrounded by his family.

A special placard was on display, honoring Mitchell's story and the opening of Happy Ice – perhaps as a gift from his family.

Happy Ice is now open daily at the Downtown Disney District!

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