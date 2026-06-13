The Road Trip Continues as Disneyland Introduces Another Magic Key Scavenger Hunt
This follows a similar scavenger hunt for Disney California Adventure's 25th anniversary earlier this year.
Another new scavenger hunt is coming for Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders, this time celebrating Walt Disney's original Disneyland.
What's Happening:
- Back in the spring, the Disneyland Resort introduced a special scavenger hunt for Magic Key holders celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure.
- Now, a similar offering is coming to celebrate the Happiest Place on Earth as we enter the final stretch of the 70th Celebration.
- Beginning on June 26, Magic Key holders can continue their road trip with this all-new scavenger hunt.
- To participate, Magic Key holders will first pick up a special map at Disneyana on Main Street, U.S.A.
- Then, use the map to begin the scavenger hunt in order to complete the search to win a prize.
- Prize pickup details have yet to be shared, with more info likely coming via the Magic Key portal in the Disneyland App.
- The prizes for the earlier California Adventure scavenger hunt were a series of air fresheners.
- The artwork itself features a highly stylized map of Disneyland Park, outlined with the faces of various Disney characters.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A new episode of Disney Unscripted has debuted, taking fans behind the scenes of Soarin' Across America.
- Just after the world premiere of Toy Story 5, two of the film's stars stopped by Disneyland for some more Toy Story fun.
- Disney Parks is launching the colorful new Logo Mania merchandise collection, featuring more than 120 items inspired by unforgettable park memories.
- Celebrate America's 250th anniversary at Disney Parks with dozens of patriotic treats, specialty drinks, desserts, and collectibles.
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