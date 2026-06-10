Disney Parks Debuts Colorful New Logo Mania Merchandise Collection Inspired by Fan-Favorite Memories

More than 120 items celebrate iconic Disney attractions, transportation, park traditions, and unforgettable vacation moments

Disney fans have a new way to wear their love for the Disney Parks on their sleeves, literally! Arriving at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World on June 12, the new Logo Mania merchandise collection transforms some of the most beloved sights, sounds, attractions, and feelings from Disney Parks into a colorful lineup of more than 120 items.

What’s Happening:

Rather than focusing on specific characters or franchises, Logo Mania celebrates the emotions and experiences that make a Disney vacation unforgettable. Each collection is built around a unique color palette, signature park icon, and Disney memory.

The collection is one of the most personal Disney Parks merchandise collections in recent years, allowing guests to choose items that resonate most with them.

The collection features six distinct color themes, with four available at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World and two additional Walt Disney World-exclusive collections. Across the lineup, guests will find apparel, backpacks, headwear, drinkware, jewelry, home décor, plush, accessories, souvenirs, and even the return of Disney nuiMOs.

One of the themes in the collection is the Last Day of Trip Blues, a rich cobalt blue line inspired by the familiar feeling of wishing your Disney vacation could last just one more day.

Represented by the iconic Disney balloon, the collection captures the mix of happiness, nostalgia, and anticipation that comes with planning your next visit before you've even left the parks.

The assortment includes sweatshirts, bags, drinkware, headbands, fanny packs, plush, and more, all designed around the idea that Disney magic doesn't have to end when the trip is over.

For guests who feel most at home among tropical landscapes and adventure-themed attractions, the Tiki Tiki Tiki Room collection brings a vibrant emerald green color scheme inspired by Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room.

Anchored by a whimsical Tiki bird icon, the collection celebrates the spirit of Adventureland, jungle exploration, and, of course, a refreshing DOLE Whip on a warm park day.

Items include backpacks, mugs, sweatshirts, jewelry, plush, and accessories designed to evoke the atmosphere of Disney's classic tropical hideaway.

Those drawn to fantasy and imagination may gravitate toward the bright pink Fantasyland Feels collection.

Featuring a teacup as its signature icon, the line embraces the wonder of storybook adventures, whimsical attractions, and childhood nostalgia, whether your favorite memories involve spinning through a colorful tea party, flying off to Neverland, or simply soaking in the magic of Fantasyland.

The collection captures that sense of enchantment through tote bags, candles, plush, backpacks, headwear, and drinkware.

Meanwhile, Disney fans who never stop moving will likely find themselves drawn to the Park Hopper collection.

This energetic orange series is limited-release and pays tribute to one of the most recognizable forms of Disney transportation: the monorail. With an orange monorail serving as its signature symbol, the collection celebrates the excitement of exploring multiple parks in a single day.

Journals, tote bags, plush, stationery, and accessories bring the spirit of Disney transportation and nonstop adventure to everyday life.

Walt Disney World guests will also have access to two exclusive collections that cannot be found at Disneyland Resort.

The first, Popcorn on Main Street, channels one of the most recognizable sensory experiences in Disney Parks, the smell of freshly popped popcorn drifting down Main Street as guests make their way toward Cinderella Castle.

The bright yellow collection uses popcorn as its signature icon and celebrates the simple traditions that become lasting vacation memories.

Drinkware, accessories, and apparel evoke the sights and scents that welcome guests into the Magic Kingdom experience.

The second Walt Disney World-exclusive offering is Parks After Dark, a collection inspired by the unique atmosphere that settles over the parks as nighttime approaches.

Deep black tones pair with fireworks imagery to capture the feeling of enjoying those final rides, strolling through illuminated lands, and watching the night's spectacular finale before heading home.

Designed for Disney After Hours enthusiasts and guests who believe the parks are most magical after sunset, the collection includes sweatshirts, headwear, fanny packs, and drinkware.

What makes Logo Mania particularly unique is its focus on emotional connection. Rather than asking guests to choose between favorite characters, Disney is inviting fans to identify with a feeling, memory, attraction, or moment that defines their park experience. Whether it's the excitement of arriving, the nostalgia of leaving, the serenity of a nighttime stroll, or the joy of hearing a monorail approach the station, the collection turns those memories into wearable keepsakes.

Disney has also teased that additional colors and themes may join the Logo Mania lineup in the future, suggesting this launch could be just the beginning of a larger merchandise series built around the experiences that make Disney Parks special.

The Logo Mania collection debuts June 12 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, with merchandise available while supplies last.

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